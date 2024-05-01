Aston Martin is getting ready to unveil a new V-12 engine as an increasing number of them are getting close to their end of life. Today, the British carmaker unveiled the first information on its upcoming 12-cylinder twin-turbocharged model, which it claims has undergone a complete overhaul. Furthermore, the hand-built mill will be even more potent than the 5.2-liter V-12 it will replace, producing 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

A New Era of Power: Aston Martin’s Enhanced V-12 Engine With the 759-hp engine beneath the large hood of the DBS 770 Ultimate, which both retired that generation and marked the most powerful production car Aston had ever manufactured, the outgoing version of the V-12 reached its ultimate performance. That title will undoubtedly be surpassed when the new V-12 is released. Aston unveiled a brief film teasing the announcement, referring to it as the Dawn of a new V-12 era.

A stronger engine block and connecting rods are only two of the several improvements made to the future V-12. Aston claims that the cylinder heads have undergone redesigns as well as the addition of turbochargers with decreased inertia and greater speed. New intake and exhaust ports are added to the valvetrain along with updated camshaft profiles. The fuel system of the V-12 will have greater flow rate injectors, and the spark plugs have been moved.

Following the signing of an engine agreement between the two power (and torque) brokers in 2013, AMG became the supplier of drivetrains for Aston Martin vehicles. The 2018 DB11 was the first Aston Martin to be equipped with AMG power. The AMG M279 V12, which powers the Maybach S 680, has been in production since 1999.

Aston Martin’s Next Flagship: Unveiling the Future of V-12 Power

Aston has already said that it will continue to manufacture 12-cylinder engines through 2026. This promise is confirmed with the release of the new V-12. It will also make its premiere in a new flagship vehicle from Aston that will be on sale later this year. More technical information regarding the engine, such as its displacement, that wasn’t disclosed in today’s unveiling will also be revealed at that time. The new V-12 will, as anticipated, be produced yearly in limited quantities by hand, according to the business.

Roberto Fedeli, Chief Technical Officer of Aston Martin, stated;

“The V12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also a statement of engineering passion and technical prowess. With 835 PS and 1000 Nm of torque (824 hp and 738 lb-ft), this unparalleled engine represents nothing less than the dawn of a dazzling new V12 era for Aston Martin.”

What will be Aston’s new flagship is the second major question. With its motto “All will be vanquished,” the teaser video may lead some people to believe that it is the next-generation Vanquish, which was originally intended to be a mid-engined hybrid hypercar. But given that Aston has subsequently made it known that the mid-engined Vanquish has been canceled, we believe the slogan was probably simply a red herring. We believe the brand’s next V-12 will instead power a DBS replacement that is based on the latest Aston Martin DB12. We’ll find out in due course.