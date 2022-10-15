Asus foldable, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is now available for Pre-Booking In India

Asus India is finally bringing its new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptops to the Indian market. However, this is not the first time that this laptop appears on the headline as previously we got to see this laptop in the public view after Asus was seen revealing this folding laptop at the CES event which was scheduled earlier this year.

As of now, this laptop is said to make its way to Indian markets, after Asus India said that they will be bringing this laptop within the Indian markets now. If you are also interested to buy a new high-end laptop, in fact, a folding laptop then here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop – Everything you should know

Although this folding laptop was first unveiled at CES to the public never it made its way to sale within the Indian region. After a long time only, we got to see Asus India finally coming up with a new foldable laptop. Before talking about the pricing side and sale date, let’s have a look at the specification side of this laptop.

Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED – Specificaton

Talking about the specification side, this Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop comes with a unique-looking hybrid design and comes with a foldable layout. To provide better durability, Asus claims to test the hinge of this laptop by performing hinge tests for up to 30,000 cycles.

With this folding design, this laptop can be used in six different modes which include:

Laptop mode working with BT keyboard

Laptop Mode working with Virtual Keyboard

Desktop Mode

Tablet Mode

Reader Mode and,

Extended Mode too.

On the front side, you get a bigger 17.5-inch foldable OLED screen which comes with a peak resolution of 3560×1920 pixels. Also, the users will be able to use a 12.5-inch screen when it is folded.

This laptop is among the flagship level laptops and is powered with a powered Intel Core i7 chipset which is a 1250U 12th generation chipset onboard. This chipset has been coupled with powerful Intel’s integrated Xe graphics.

Also, this laptop comes with a faster RAM of up to 16GB in capacity which is LPDDR5 RAM, and then this faster RAM is coupled with faster storage which is a 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage too.

Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED – Price and Pre-Order Details

Talking about the pre-orders and pricing details for Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptops. Currently, the Pre-order for this laptop is already out and it’s been said that the laptop will be going on sale on the 10th of November this year.

Getting to the pricing side, this laptop has been priced at Rs. 3,29,900 in India. However, if you pre-book this laptop you will be able to opt for discounts on this laptop, after which the pricing can go down as low as Rs. 2,84,290. Alongside with cash discounts, you will also get accessories for free which includes a 500GB external SSD and also a 3-year warranty pack with 1 year of complete accidental damage protection as well.