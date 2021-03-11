Asus Rog Phone 5 comes with unmatched features at this price!

Gaming phones are fun, but Do you know what’s more fun? Gaming phones from ASUS. From the first generation of their ROG lineup, they went overkill with the device’s specs and features. All their devices are basically a no-compromise no brainer choice for any gamer out there. And the Asus Rog Phone 5 takes it up yet another level, improving upon every possible spec of the device. It also did something that no one would have ever thought of. Yes! The headphone jack is back. The ROG phone 5 comes in three variants the base, the pro and the ultimate version.

Asus Rog Phone 5

The Rog 5 comes with a stunning 144 Hz Full HD AMOLED panel with good colour reproduction. It also has a 300 Hz touch response for an unparalleled gaming experience. Since it is a gaming phone, there are slight bezels to the device’s top and bottom for you to hold the device. Asus has also made full use of this extra bezel to pack in the best speakers in any smartphone period.

Coming to what’s inside, the device has the most powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. You might be wondering how does that make it different from any other phone with the same chipset. Well, the thermals on the device are awesome and enable it to maintain its peak performance for much longer. In fact, unlike other smartphones, the CPU in the Rog Phone 5 is placed at the centre. So when coupled with the aero active cooler, the performance gets even better. The processor of the device is coupled with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants and 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Now coming to the cameras, the device comes with a triple rear camera step. The primary one is a 64-MP main camera; then, there is a 13-MP Ultrawide and a 5-MP macro sensor for closeups. This is the one part of the device that seems to be a letdown, but by no means are the cameras bad. And for any gamer, they will get the job done.

Finally comes the battery, which has also been upgraded to a faster-charging unit. Asus has managed to do this by including two 3000 mAh units in the smartphone. There is also support for 65-watts fast charging support. And you know what’s the best about all this, the price! The ROG Phone 5 starts at the same price as the ROG Phone 3 at Rs 49,999.

The pro and the intimate! What’s different?

Most of the device features start from the base variant itself, making even that a complete package. But there are certain upgrades that the pro and ultimate variants bring. And these features are for an even niche audience. The biggest change is replacing the led logo at the back of the device with a black and white screen. This screen can play custom images, logos, animations and basically anything you would want it to. The pro variant also gets an upgraded RAM at 16 GB and 512 GB storage up from 256 GB at the higher end base variant. The price of the pro variant starts at Rs 69,999. The ultimate variant of the device brings 18 GB of RAM and additional air triggers to the back of the smartphone. It also comes in a new white colour that looks really dope. The price of the ultimate variant starts at Rs 79,999.

What are your thoughts on the brand new Asus Rog Phone 5? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Bitcoin to soon replace Gold says Bloomberg Intelligence