Asus ROG Phone 6 Images leaked prior to the official launch on 5th July

Asus ROG Phone 6’s send-off is set for July 5 and the gadget has proactively been various times on the interwebs. Most of late, the handset’s finished specs were spilled by the contraption insider Mukul Sharma. Presently, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has been seen in the data set of the Chinese confirmation organization TENAA’s site.

Asus ROG Phone 6 to feature a bigger Secondary Screen

The TENAA posting of the Asus ROG Phone 6 has uncovered the photographs of the cell phone interestingly, aside from the key specs. The smartphone seems to have insignificant bezels on all sides. At the back, the handset will offer a somewhat greater optional presentation when contrasted with the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. There will likewise be three cameras on the back, which will be set inside a huge rectangular module.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications, Features

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is supposed to accompany a 6.78-inch OLED show. The telephone is said to offer a full HD+ goal and a screen revive pace of 165Hz. Controlling the cell phone will be the octa-center Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be matched with up to 18GB of RAM. For imaging, the telephone will offer a 64MP essential camera on the back, which will be matched with two additional sensors.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is reputed to offer a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery, which will be supporting 65W quick charging. The handset’s unique mark sensor is supposed to be put underneath the presentation.

On the right side of the smartphone you will find a volume slider and as well as power button. The smartphone will likewise be showing up with double sound system speakers and a fume chamber cooling framework to hold the intensity down while gaming.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will likewise be presenting to 1TB of local stockpiling. The smartphone will toss Android 12 out of the case. It will include progressed gaming triggers and three discretionary gaming frills.

Aside from the Asus ROG Phone 6, the organization is additionally expected to present the ROG Phone 6 Pro model also. Nonetheless, there aren’t many subtleties accessible with respect to this variation right now. We will know more in the approaching week, so remain tuned.

