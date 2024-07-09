Asus has recently unveiled the Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ in India, marking a significant milestone with this AI-powered laptop. While the S 15 OLED series is not new to Asus’ range, this model is the first in India to receive Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC certification. Let’s see what this fantastic new laptop has to offer.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop – What’s the Specification and Features?

The Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ stands out for its integration with Microsoft’s Copilot+ certification. This means it has built-in support for the artificial intelligence technologies that will be added in a future Windows 11 release. A dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard gives you instant access to Microsoft’s AI chatbot, making this laptop a pioneer in combining AI capabilities with user convenience.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor. This powerful processor is equipped with a Qualcomm AI Engine, an Adreno GPU, and a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). The combination of these components means that the laptop can execute both basic computing operations and complex AI procedures with ease.

The laptop has a magnificent 15-inch 3K OLED display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,620 pixels. The display has an amazing 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. This implies that users may expect bright colors, deep blacks, and fluid images, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

The build quality is also outstanding, with an aluminum lid that lends a premium feel. It also has a backlit chiclet keyboard with numeric keys and 1-zone RGB, which contributes to its beautiful and effective design.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED features a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and infrared (IR) capabilities. This feature enables Windows Hello login, which provides safe and convenient device access. The laptop’s audio equipment includes Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and a microphone array, which should provide clear sound for both media consumption and video conversations.

The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This combination ensures rapid performance, whether you’re multitasking, running demanding applications, or working with enormous files. The Snapdragon X Elite chipset’s AI engine guarantees that AI-driven tasks are completed efficiently, improving the overall user experience.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED features a 3-cell 70Whr Li-ion battery that can be charged with the accompanying 90W AC adaptor. This powerful battery configuration allows for extended periods of use on a single charge, making it ideal for professionals and students on the go.

The connectivity choices are extensive, including Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7. The laptop has multiple connectors, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also contains a dedicated microSD card reader, which increases its versatility for a variety of jobs and data transfers.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED – What’s price?

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) costs Rs. 1,24,990 in India. It is offered in a stylish Cool Silver color and includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This device may be purchased from Flipkart, the Asus e-shop, Asus exclusive stores, and Pegasus retailers.

Conclusion

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ marks a significant advancement in laptop technology. With its AI capabilities, powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset, gorgeous OLED display, and sturdy design, it is primed to create a new market standard. It costs Rs. 1,24,990 and delivers a combination of innovation, performance, and style, making it an appealing option for anyone wishing to invest in a future-ready laptop.

Keep an eye out for it on Flipkart, the Asus e-shop, and other authorized merchants to experience the future of computing with Asus’ latest product.