Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility and rapid changes, which deters many centralised institutions and traditional banks from dealing with blockchain-based currencies. Therefore, stablecoins offer the best of the two worlds: decentralised payments with fixed value.

However, the latest introduction of central bank decentralised currencies caused a shift in the finance industry. These instruments aim to revolutionise our payment methods, yet each one varies from the others. This article explores the impact of stablecoins and CBDCs on payment methods.

Understanding CBDCs

Central Bank Digital Currencies function as online money and are governed by the central bank of the government. The increasing popularity of this online currency is attributed to its ability to enable quick and secure transactions.

Additionally, it might benefit those without access to traditional banks and those who contend with other blockchain currencies such as BTC. CBDCs can be categorised into Retail / Wholesale CBDCs and Two-Tier / Single-Tier CBDC payment systems.

Retail CBDCs are accessible to the general public for everyday transactions, while wholesale CBDCs are used for interbank settlements. In a two-tier system, commercial banks distribute CBDCs to the public, while in a single-tier system, the central bank holds all Central Bank Digital Currency accounts directly.

So, in simple words, CBDCs vs fiat means that CBDCs are digital versions of fiat money, serving as payment methods, accounts, and stores of value, with each unit uniquely identifiable to prevent counterfeiting, similar to paper banknotes.

Explaining Stablecoins

Stablecoins are a digital payment innovation that provides a unique blend of cryptocurrency convenience and price stability. They aim to maintain a stable value pegged to an underlying asset, such as fiat currencies like USD Coin and Tether, or commodities like gold-backed stable tokens like Pax Gold. Stablecoins emerged as a response to the volatility of traditional cryptos like BTC, offering fast, global reach and accepting stablecoin payments without price fluctuations.

There are two main types of stable value coins: collateralised stablecoins, backed by real-world assets held by a central institution, and algorithmic stablecoins, which rely on computer programs to manage their value.

CBDCs apply blockchain and tokenisation technology to digital fiat currencies but are regulated and issued by the central bank, while cryptos are decentralised and unregulated.

In the formula “stablecoin vs fiat”, fiat offers liquidity but is susceptible to inflation, reducing its purchasing power over time. Tokens with stable value, like the Euro, maintain a stable value by pegging themselves to real assets.

CBDC vs Stablecoins: How They Differ

CBDCs and stablecoins are emerging as potential solutions for the future of payments. CBDCs have complete control over issuance, distribution, and monetary policy, allowing for greater oversight and potential manipulation of the money supply.

They are highly secure and have advanced security protocols, while stablecoins depend on the issuer’s practices and the primary asset backing the stablecoin.

Innovation in CBDCs may be slower due to central bank oversight and risk phobia, but they could integrate with existing financial infrastructure for broader adoption. However, new stable valued token designs and functionalities can appear rapidly but may face regulatory hurdles.

Privacy concerns may arise in CBDCs, especially with strong central bank control, while in stablecoin regulation, the level of privacy depends on specific regulations.

CBDCs offline payments can function without an internet connection, providing a significant advantage in areas with limited internet access, as stablecoins typically require an internet connection for transactions.

Both CBDCs and stable tokens could compete for dominance in the digital payments field, with CBDCs potentially leveraging stablecoins’ innovation and stablecoins benefiting from CBDCs’ stability and regulatory clarity. The future of payments will likely coexist with both, catering to different needs and preferences.

What Does The Future of The Payments Look Like?

CBDCs and stablecoins have the potential to revolutionise the payments industry by offering faster and cheaper transactions, enhanced finance inclusion, and streamlining B2B transactions. They offer near-instantaneous settlements and reduced administrative burdens, allowing businesses to save on costs.

CBDC cross-border payments are simple, allowing interoperability between different countries and boosting international trade and economic activity. They are also suitable for large-value transactions, government payments, and situations requiring high security due to central bank backing.

Stablecoins, on the other hand, could thrive in areas like micropayments, cross-border remittances, and innovative financial applications due to their flexibility and potential for faster development. The future finance landscape is likely to see a coexistence of CBDCs and stablecoins, catering to specific needs.

Final Thoughts

CBDCs and stablecoins are in their early stages, with CBDCs undergoing pilot programs in various nations and stablecoins facing regulatory hurdles.

Despite their potential, these innovative financial instruments have the potential to revolutionise payments. Businesses should closely observe developments in these areas and understand their unique functionalities to capitalise on their opportunities.