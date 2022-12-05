Asus ZenFone 10 – New Leaks and Rumors

If you have been following the smartphone industry for a really long time, then definitely you must be aware of how Asus has been doing when it comes to their new smartphone!

Well, to date there is no brand that has made as efficient a smartphone as Asus did for the gaming of the ROG series smartphone but the brand has reportedly gotten into controversies due to the serious flaws of its other non–gaming Zenfone flagship.

For the people who aren’t aware! The Asus Zenfone 9 was one of the most gloomy smartphones of 2022, but the firm should take note of its flaws. One of the top smartphones of 2023 might be the Asus Zenfone 10.

However, because the Asus Zenfone 10 hasn’t truly been revealed yet, there will likely be some waiting involved. To the contrary, as soon as we do, we’ll update this post with any breaks, news, or rumors. You will also see our anticipated launch date and pricing.

Asus Zenfone 10 – Expected Specification and Features

Even if we haven’t heard anything about it yet, it’s probable that the Asus Zenfone 10 will be one of the Asus phones running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. For almost all of 2023, the Gen 2 will be more likely be among the best competing processor within smartphones. This will also be among the top-most model of the Qualcomm chipset.

Now, talking about the camera side, here the previously launched Asus Zenfone 9 packed a total of two back cameras on the rear side but still with the duo camera, the smartphone was not able to reach the smartphone standards! But, for this upcoming Zenfone 10 smartphone, it’s been said that we will get to see major improvement on the camera side by adding a new dedicated third sensor on the rear side.

Jumping to the display side, it’s been said that the Zenfone 10 smartphone from Asus, it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming with a 5.9-inch display on the front which will be very similar to the size of the previously launched Zenfone 9;s panel. The Zenfone 9 has a modest 4,300mAh battery, and although that would seem reasonable considering that it also has a small screen, it’s noteworthy that we will get to see a barely larger battery of up to 5,000mAh battery.

The expected launch date for Asus Zenfone 10

Although the Asus Zenfone 10’s release date is still unknown, it is anticipated to occur at some point in the future considering that the Zenfone 9 was only recently unveiled in July 2022. The company’s send-offs aren’t entirely predictable because the Zenfone 8 launches in May of the year of its debut and the Zenfone 7 does it in August.

Because of this, we are unable to predict with precision when the Asus Zenfone 10 will be released, but we would hazard a bet that it will happen in the middle of 2023. Although we are unable to predict the Zenfone 10’s price, we may anticipate that it will be comparable to the Zenfone 9’s starting price of $699/£699 (typically $1,210 AU).