iQoo 11 – Specification Leaked with TENNA Certification

Vivo brand’s gaming subsidiary, iQoo said to launch its new gaming smartphone somewhere soon. As of now, there are many iQoo smartphones that have been launched by the brand as of now.

However, for this year, it’s been said that we will get to see the new iQoo 11 5G smartphone flagships to come soon. If you have been looking forward to this smartphone, then here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing about this smartphone.

iQoo 11 5G – Leaked Specification and Features

According to the iQOO 11’s TENAA certificate smartphone’s measurements have been revealed online where it’s been said that this smartphone will be coming with the measurements of 164.86 x 77.07 x 8.72mm and also this smartphone will be weighing at around 205 grams.

On the display side, this smartphone will be coming with a bigger screen on the front side which will be spread across a 6.78-inch panel. Here the smartphone will be featuring an AMOLED panel which will be coming with 10-cycle tones and the support for a peak resolution of Quad HD+ resolution.

If you are thinking about you will get to see it on the camera side! Here the smartphone is said to come with a great range of cameras on the rear side.

The iQOO 11 boasts a 13-megapixel front camera in addition to a triple camera unit with a 50-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 8-megapixel resolution, according to a TENAA report. The front camera appears to be referred to be one of the back cameras by TENAA despite this.

Several reports claim that the iQOO 11 will include three extra cameras where we will get to see a wide-angle sensor where we will see a 13 megapixels sensor which will be coupled with 8 megapixels in addition to the 50-megapixel (a basic camera that will be also coming with support for OIS).

The iQOO 11 smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 13 and also you will get to see a faster chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7 Gen which will be coupled with a RAM of up to 16GB and also you will get to see a 512GB of storage with the support for UFS 4.0 storage.

The iQOO 11 will have a 5,000mAh battery with 120 W rapid charging. The phone has a number of features, such as an in-display unique finger imprint reader and an IR blaster.

iQoo 11 5G – Leaked Launch Date

As of now, it’s been said that soon we will get to see a new iQoo 11 5G smartphone make its way to launch. However, as of now, it’s been said that this new gaming smartphone will be initially making its way to launch in regions like Malaysia, Indonesia, and China.

If you have been thinking about when you will get to see this smartphone launching, then it’s been said that we will get this smartphone launching officially on the 8th of December this year.