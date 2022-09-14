ATandT To Offer Five G Services To New Phones Only

According to reports, the at&t has issued a clarification that, the older versions of the phones would not be supporting the 5G services provided by the company. The company in its clarification has said that only the iPhone 14 would be able to connect to the 5G network. According to reports the company traced back from its earlier statement that, its mid-band frequencies would support the older phones.

Reports bring out that AT&T are believed to be the world’s largest telecommunication company. The company which is headquartered in Downtown Dallas is said to be the largest provider of mobile as well as fixed telephones in the USA.

AT&T Coverage

According to reports the mmWave provided by AT&T, which is also known as 5G+ is available in more than forty cities. AT&T lower band 5G services are believed to cover more than 20, 000 cities and towns. The company’s C band spectrum provides the 5G speed provided in between of mmWave and the lower band.

Misplaced Expenditure

Reports bring out that, AT&T expenditure was misplaced as it relied on the segmented 4G brand which could only support only a few frequencies supporting 5G. Reports also bring out that, AT&T spent a huge amount of money to get the mid-range band spectrum. Reportedly this block of airwaves used to be used by the military but was allowed for commercial use in by FCC this year.

Clarification

According to reports AT&T was contemplating rolling out its, mid-rage band spectrum along with some frequency of the C band. The company said that some of the older phones supporting 4G would be able to take advantage of this band offered by AT&T. However, the company has contradicted its previous statement in a statement given to Cnet. It has been said that AT&T was wrong to assume that old phones would be compatible with the company’s new spectrum.

It noted that older 5G devices, like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Galaxy S21, and Pixel 6 would be able to take advantage of the new spectrum following an update. It then confirmed that when asked directly. Now, AT&T has told Cnet it was wrong both times.

According to reports, AT&T new rollout would support the new phones like iPhone14 and Galaxy S22 series phones. Reports bring out that, a few older devices would be compatible with the C Band offered by AT&T. According to reports mid-range frequencies are said to have a larger reach