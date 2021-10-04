Atelier Sophie 2 Will Release On Steam In February 2022

Atelier Sophie 2 is scheduled to release in North America on February 25th, 2022. The game will be released in Japan on 24th February 2022 and a day later, on 25th February 2022 in North America and Europe, marking the first simultaneous worldwide release of the series. The latest entry in the series is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Atelier Sophie 2 will be marking the 17th entry in the Atelier franchise and the first one with the mysterious storyline also marking the debut of Koei Tecmo. For more information about Ateliers Sophie 2, visit the series “official website, and you can also see all previous games on Steam. Atelier Sophie 2 will be the first game in the Mysterious subseries.

At TGS 2021, Koei Tecmo and Gust Atelier announced Sophie 2 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Steam. Atelier Sophie 2 will star Sophie Neuenmuller as Plachta. In the sequel, Sophie and Plachta, with whom she talks in the book as Sidekick, are abducted into a mysterious new world called Earth Cradle. In the further course of the adventure, Sophie meets the aspiring alchemist Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who agrees to help her in her distress.

Sophie wakes up in a strange new world called Earth Cradle and it is not long before she hears that an alchemist named Plachta lives on the edge of the town. When Sophie finds herself, she meets an alchemist who happens to be called Plachta. Sophie and Plachta both go in search of him and make some new friends along the way. When she discovers the young alchemist, he seems to know nothing about her. In this upcoming sequel, fans will see Sophie and Plachta moving on with their friendship and their journey from church to a kingdom called Earth Weight. Atelier Sophie 2 unites players with the original game as they explore a new world called Earth’s Cradle. In his new world, six-party members form two teams to fight monsters in multi-tier turn-based battles.

The limited edition of Atelier Sophie 2 features a costume titled “My New Look”, the soundtrack to the games, an art book, a cloth poster, and a whale keyring. Koei Tecmo and Gust have promised that the game will combine the art from the previously mysterious subseries with the high-quality graphics and animation of Ateliers Ryza 2. That is a good thing because anyone who has played the latter game can attest to how beautiful it looks. The same visual facelift in combination with the art from the mysterious subseries does not come close to today’s graphic standards but is still a significant improvement over the studio games before.

Koei Tecmo has announced that two games will be released during the Tokyo 2021 show. An updated reissue with brand new episodes will be released on April 22, 2021, as part of a compilation of re-releases of the mysterious trilogy, which first saw on Nintendo Switch. We had speculated that it would be the 25th anniversary game in the Atelier series that Koei Tecmo has launched Atelier Sophie 2, but that may turn out to be correct. The game isn’t just about fighting players will have to use their alchemy talent and combine materials into new types of substances. While the February release date may seem like a long time to go we will keep you guys updated as we get closer to the release.