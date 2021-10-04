Epic Games Store Finally Gets Achievements

Epic Games Store achievements are now supported in select games, and the company says it is working on tools to ship more developer achievements, including more titles. Early versions of the achievements handled by game developers were released earlier this year, but the new system will come with better support and more features. Other developers will also have access to the tools, meaning that more games will receive their official epic achievements before the end of the year.

Epic points out that the previous version of the achievements known as Developer Achievements will continue to be available after the launch, and assures you that everything you earn will not be lost when the game you play is migrated to the new global system. For games compatible with Epic achievements, a new detail page will be added where players can track their progress according to the release, which highlights the epic achievements about to be unlocked. Epic says more games that support the new features can be expected in the coming years.

There is no word yet on whether performance levels grant privileges for in-game content, game discounts, recognition from others, or bragging rights to friends, but they should be happy to be included in the Epic Games launcher.

As announced on the Epic Games website, the full system of performance will be integrated into Rocket League, Hades: Pillar of Eternity, Humankind, Zombie Army 4, and more games. The Epic Video Game Retailers Launcher will feature a system of successes that will bring you XP, with platinum awards if you earn 1,000 XP in a pastime. Epic Achievements are divided into four levels based on their XP value, with the Platinum Achievement awarded to those who earn 1000 XP in-game.

When you have the Platinum Achievement, you will receive 1,000 XP, and the remaining achievements will be listed below. If a game supports epic achievements (as opposed to the introduction of developer achievements) there will be a new page within the game where you can track and view your achievements. The new Achievement Details page in Epic Games Launcher which can be accessed from tiles in your library is outlined in the game and your progress in that direction.

Epic Games has other plans to expand the feature set on the storefront, although it does not plan to add many features from other digital distribution platforms such as discussion forums and user reviews, but to use existing social media platforms to support them. Support streamers also get revenue from Epic Games for microtransactions conducted in the Epic Games Store that players support and incentives to do so. Fortnite creators receive 5% of the cash value of these purchases. If Epic has new games available in its store, the company plans to fund developer releases through the store with revenue guarantees, and if a developer decides against a release, Epic will pay the difference if the game performs poorly.