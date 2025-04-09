One of the top producers of electric two-wheelers in India, Ather Energy, is preparing for its eagerly awaited initial public offering (IPO). However, current market volatility may force the company to lower the size of its IPO by $50 million, according to recent sources. Ather now intends to go public at a lower valuation of roughly $1.2 billion, down from its initial goal of $2 billion. The difficulties the EV industry has had managing shifting investor opinion and competitive pressures are reflected in this decision.

Reasons Behind the IPO Size Reduction:

Ather Energy’s decision to lower its IPO size stems from several factors that have impacted the EV industry and broader market conditions. Investor caution has been a significant driver, with many focusing on profitability and sustainable growth rather than aggressive expansion. Ather operates in a highly competitive landscape alongside players such as Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motors, which have ramped up their EV offerings.

Ather’s financial performance has also been questioned. Although the company’s infrastructure and sales have increased, substantial expenditures in manufacturing and research have led to operating losses. Ather revealed a net loss of ₹1,059.7 crore in FY24 alone, highlighting the financial burden of expanding operations in the EV industry.

The reduction in valuation also reflects broader concerns about the pace of EV adoption in India. Industry experts have expressed conservative views about penetration rates, which could impact demand for electric two-wheelers in the near term. By opting for a lower valuation and smaller IPO size, Ather aims to attract a wider pool of investors and ensure a successful listing despite these challenges.

Key Details of Ather Energy’s IPO:

Ather Energy’s IPO will consist of both primary and secondary share sales. The fresh equity issuance is expected to raise ₹3,100 crore ($400 million), while an Offer for Sale (OFS) will allow early investors and promoters to dilute their stakes. Prominent stakeholders such as Tiger Global Management, Caladium Investments, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain will participate in the OFS. However, Hero MotoCorp—Ather’s largest shareholder with a 37% stake—will not be selling its shares.

To strengthen its financial position ahead of the IPO, Ather plans to raise ₹620 crore through a pre-IPO placement. This funding will support ongoing initiatives such as research and development (R&D) and manufacturing expansion. Notably, ₹927 crore from the IPO proceeds will be allocated toward setting up a new plant in Maharashtra, which aims to double Ather’s annual production capacity to 900,000 units.

Conclusion:

Ather Energy’s choice to scale back its initial public offering (IPO) is a sensible strategy for managing market turbulence while preserving investor trust. The company aims to position itself for sustained growth in the face of competitive pressures and shifting demand by reducing its valuation target and emphasizing operational efficiency.

Ather Energy’s ability to strike a balance between innovation and profitability while growing its presence in a variety of areas will be crucial to its success as India moves toward cleaner transportation options. An important turning point in the company’s efforts to become a leader in India’s electric vehicle revolution is the approaching IPO.

Investors will be closely watching how Ather manages these challenges post-listing and whether its strategic adjustments can deliver long-term value in an increasingly dynamic industry landscape.