Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former executive at Facebook—now Meta—is expected to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, revealing serious allegations about Meta’s secret dealings with China. She accuses the tech giant of compromising U.S. national security, misleading the public, and even briefing Chinese officials on sensitive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), all in an effort to build a multibillion-dollar business in China.

In her prepared testimony, Wynn-Williams states that Meta executives “lied about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party” to everyone—from their employees to Congress. “They did these things in secret to win favor with Beijing,” she asserts, pointing to the company’s $18 billion business with Chinese advertisers.

From Diplomat to Tech Insider Turned Whistleblower

A former New Zealand diplomat, Wynn-Williams joined Facebook in 2011 and worked there until 2017. Her recently published memoir, Careless People, accuses the company of workplace misconduct, including claims that she was fired after accusing her then-boss, Joel Kaplan—Meta’s Vice President for Global Public Policy—of sexual harassment. Meta strongly denies these allegations, saying Kaplan was cleared in a 2017 investigation and that Wynn-Williams was let go due to performance issues.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone dismissed her claims ahead of her Senate appearance, calling her account “divorced from reality” and reiterating that Facebook does not operate in China. He added that Meta’s past interest in the Chinese market was widely known and never hidden.

Secretive Project Aldrin and the China Plan

Wynn-Williams’ testimony shines a light on a secret Meta initiative known as “Project Aldrin,” named after astronaut Buzz Aldrin. She claims it was designed to expand Meta’s presence in China and involved a limited group of employees. A key part of this effort, she says, was building a “physical pipeline”—an undersea internet cable between Los Angeles and Hong Kong—developed in partnership with Google. That portion of the project was abandoned in 2020, following pressure from lawmakers concerned about national security.

According to Wynn-Williams, Meta executives ignored multiple warnings that the pipeline could allow the Chinese government to access U.S. user data. “The only reason China does not currently have access to U.S. user data through this pipeline is because Congress stepped in,” she claims.

She further alleges that Meta began briefing Chinese officials on emerging technologies, such as AI, as early as 2015. These briefings, she says, were part of Meta’s strategy to help China “outcompete American companies.” Internal documents, she claims, show Meta pitched itself as a tool to “help China increase global influence and promote the China Dream.”

AI, Censorship, and Accusations of Betrayal

Wynn-Williams’ statements also link Meta’s AI development to potential Chinese military use. She refers to reports that researchers associated with the People’s Liberation Army used Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, to create military tools. Meta has responded by saying such use would violate their policies.

Moreover, she challenges Meta’s public commitment to free speech. Despite Mark Zuckerberg’s repeated assertions that he supports free expression, Wynn-Williams claims the company was developing censorship tools specifically for the Chinese government. “Meta worked hand in glove with the Chinese Communist Party to construct and test custom-built censorship tools that silenced their critics,” she says.

Political Shifts and Growing Scrutiny

The hearing takes place amid a broader wave of scrutiny over Meta’s business practices. Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent efforts to reposition the company politically by aligning more with Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump, concerns persist on both sides of the aisle.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who chairs the subcommittee, remains skeptical of Meta’s influence and power. “I’m deeply concerned about their monopolistic power,” he said. “Their control over news, personal data, and online speech remains unchecked.”

A Company Under Pressure

Meta is not just facing heat from Congress. Next week, the company heads to court for a major antitrust showdown with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The outcome of the trial could have profound implications for the future of Meta’s sprawling empire, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

At the same time, Meta has taken steps to block Wynn-Williams from promoting her book. Last month, an arbitrator ruled that she violated a nondisparagement clause in her severance agreement and ordered her to stop promoting Careless People. Nevertheless, the memoir has remained on The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list for three consecutive weeks.

Despite the legal restrictions, Wynn-Williams insists her testimony is vital. “The American people deserve to know the truth,” she says in her remarks. Meta, while critical of her media appearances, has acknowledged that her testimony to Congress does not breach any agreements.

Conflicting Narratives on China

Zuckerberg, for his part, claimed in 2019 that he had given up on entering the Chinese market due to regulatory challenges. “They never let us in,” he said. However, Wynn-Williams contends the company continued its pursuit of China long after it publicly claimed otherwise.

As she prepares to take the stand, Wynn-Williams’ testimony is likely to amplify concerns about Big Tech’s influence, its approach to international markets, and the extent to which it may have jeopardized U.S. interests.

Whether her claims prompt new regulation or deeper investigation remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Meta’s conduct, past and present, is now under a much brighter spotlight.