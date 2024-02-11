With over a million copies sold in its first week, Persona 3 Reload has become the fastest-selling game in Atlus history. This places the remastered version of the cherished PlayStation 2 game above titles such as Persona 5 Royal (hailed as a masterpiece by IGN) and its spin-offs, the Shin Megami Tensei series, and others. In addition, Persona 3 Reload exceeded one million copies sold even though it was an Xbox Game Pass title that is, users didn’t have to purchase it.

In the history of ATLUS, Persona 3 Reload is the game that sold one million copies the quickest. The firm sent a message thanking the fans who bought the game on its separate platforms, along with the news. This is a sample:

“ATLUS and the Persona 3 Reload team would like to thank players from around the world for their continued support and warm reception of the game. The title currently holds a score of 88 on Metacritic and has received positive feedback from both longtime fans and new players.”

Persona 3 surpassed the Like a Dragon milestone

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which reached the same milestone after a week and became the fastest-selling game in franchise history, has also helped Atlus’s parent company Sega have a great start to 2024. Persona 3 Reload surpassed that milestone. In contrast to Persona 5 Royal or Persona 4 Golden, on the other hand, Persona 3 Reload faithfully recreates the original Persona 3, excluding any material introduced by way of Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable. However, as Atlus does not presently have any plans to issue an upgraded version, Persona Team production manager Kazuhisa Wada stressed that fans may purchase Persona 3 Reload with confidence that they won’t need to upgrade anytime soon.

About the Game

Atlus is the developer and publisher of the role-playing video game Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 (2006), the fourth major Persona series chapter and a component of the broader Megami Tensei franchise, was remade as Reload. Similar to the first game, the main character is a high school student who, ten years after his parents’ deaths in a car accident, is going back to his hometown. He soon discovers that he has the ability to call forth a Persona, which is the material embodiment of his inner essence, and he becomes a member of the S.E.E.S., an organization of Persona users who share similar beliefs. They must work together to vanquish Shadows and solve the enigma of the Dark Hour.

Following Persona 3’s surge in popularity worldwide due to Persona 5’s success (2016), fans have been clamoring for a remake of the game, something that Atlus has recognized in public statements. Reload was initially reported on in April 2023, ahead of its June 2023 announcement. The game was first developed in 2019.

On February 2, Persona 3 Reload was released for the PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox One, Series X and S, and PC. Although a Nintendo Switch version has not yet been revealed, Takuya Yamaguchi, the director of Persona 3 Reload, has stated that it is not ruled out.