Looking for a new budget-friendly phone with fantastic performance? When getting the best performance from budget-friendly pricing, Samsung’s A Series smartphone is consistently among the preferable models, thanks to the impressive specs, build quality, and hardware and software features you get with premium A series phones only.

That was all about the A series phone, but now, besides talking about the A series lineup, here we have got you covered with amazing deals on one of the best-selling A series phones, the Samsung Galaxy A05s phone is now receiving a considerable price cut where you not only get a great specs phone, but you get this phone for pocket-friendly pricing making it the right steal deal for you.

So, what is holding you now? Let’s closely examine the Galaxy A05s specs, deal price, and everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A05s – Best A series phone selling for a considerable price slash

Samsung Galaxy A05s is among the budget-friendly options within the entire Galaxy A series lineup. Even though the smartphone was launched in 2023, it is still in 2024. The phone is quite relevant with its impressive specs, and of course, now, with the price cut, it becomes the right steal deal for you. Let’s now look into the pricing side of this new budget-friendly A series phone.

Deal and Pricing

Starting with the steal deal on the new Samsung Galaxy A05s, the smartphone is now receiving a mind-blowing price slash of around Rs. 2,000, where the pricing is down from Rs. 14,999 to just around Rs. 12,999.

Over and above, you can choose between different color options, including Black, Light Green, and Light Violet. That was about the pricing side; now let’s move to the specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A05s – Specification and Features

Talking about the specifications and features now, you get the Samsung Galaxy A05s coming with great specs, especially with the price slash; we can confidently say that getting such a phone with fantastic quality and specifications is nearly impossible now!

Starting with the specs, you will get a more extensive, widely spread 6.7-inch panel on the front side, an FHD+panle that spits 1080×2400 pixel resolution out of the box. On the camera side, you will get a trio-housed camera on the rear end, with a primary 50MP sensor combined with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

To take some fantastic selfies, yes, Samsung offers a tremendous high-quality 13MP front sensor, too, with an aperture of f/2.0.

That’s about the camera and the display, moving on to the battery side; here, you again get a Plus point, with the fantastic bigger 5000mAh battery, and guess what? You also get Samsung’s Standard faster-wired charging, which supports up to 25W of faster-wired charging.

Conclusion

If you’ve been looking for a low-cost smartphone with high-quality performance, the Samsung Galaxy A05s is your ticket to amazing features and fantastic value. With its recent price reduction, this gadget has become an even more appealing alternative for anyone looking for a blend of simplicity and quality.

At Rs. 12,999, the Galaxy A05s has a magnificent 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a flexible triple-camera arrangement with a 50MP main sensor, and a high-resolution 13MP front camera for excellent selfies. Plus, with a huge 5000mAh battery and compatibility for Samsung’s faster-wired charging technology, you can stay charged all day without missing a beat.

Whether you’re upgrading your existing smartphone or exploring Samsung’s A series for the first time, the Galaxy A05s offers an unrivaled combination of performance, features, and value. Don’t pass up this great price; hurry to Flipkart immediately and get the Samsung Galaxy A05s before it’s too late!