Atom 600 KV Wireless Video Transmitter – Made for Komodo

Vaxis released the new wireless video transmitter Atom 600 KV on 12th Nov 2020, PST.

It is specially designed for the RED Komodo. Meantime, Vaxis start a #IMWITHVAXIS contest to giveaway the ATOM600KV . For more contest details, please check it on Vaxis’s Instagram and Facebook.

It offers an impressive 600 feet transmission distance line of sight, with less than 80ms latency. The module features an OLED display, power pass-thru, and SDI/HDMI loop out. With regard to image quality, it supports up to 1080p 60fps/1080i 60 transmission.

Main Features follows:

✅Customized battery plate for Red Komodo, power pass thru

✅Adjustable horizontal / vertical plate installation plans

✅600ft transmission range, for long-term REC and streaming stability

✅Less than 80ms latency

✅SDI / HDMI loop out

✅Built-in HDMI & SDI signal converter

✅Real-time APP monitoring

✅Supports 13 channels, auto channel scan and selection

✅Smart fan for temperature control

✅OLED screen for easy information access

✅Scan QR code to monitor

✅OTA / APP firmware upgrade

✅Pass-code protection

✅Audio-video 100% in sync

✅Switch by your needs: image prior / latency prior

✅Supports up to 1080p 60fps/1080i 60

✅USB-C port for firmware upgrade and 5V/2A power output

The Atom 600 KV has a built-in smart fan. A good thing about it is that you can turn it on/off or control its fan speed with the left button, according to your need at the shooting scene.

Besides compatibility with all Atom series receivers, you will also be able to transmit simultaneously to up to three mobile devices over WiFi, by scanning the QR code with their app Vaxis Vision. It supports only iOS devices now, but the Android version is on its way with only a few bugs left unsolved.

Vaxis leaves the users to make their own call on the installation plans of the battery mount. If you prefer the traditional V-Mounting of keeping the plate upright, you can remove four screws and turn it vertical. Or you can leave it the way it is, tight and compact.

The Atom 600 kv price is very very affordable. The ATOM 600 KV price is $749 only.

The ATOM 600 KV kit (Atom 600KV+ ATOM 500 SDI RX) is $999. Buy it on Vaxis’s official online shop. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] freely or DM to Vaxis.

