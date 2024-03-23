CEO Gernot Döllner stated on Tuesday, along with the company’s financial results for 2023, that Audi is dedicated to launching its final model with an internal combustion engine in 2026, even though the rise of sales of electric vehicles has slowed. After 2033, Audi will transition to an all-electric brand. The final model will remain in production until then. But that’s not a set date. In the event that market conditions alter, Döllner stated that Audi has some flexibility, according to Automotive News. He also added,

“We’re fully committed to electric mobility. But if there are waves or fluctuations in the transition we can react to them.”

2025 Vehicle Lineup and Platform Strategy Updates

The strategy was initially disclosed in 2021 by Markus Duesmann, the outgoing CEO whom Döllner succeeded in the previous year. Even though Mercedes-Benz and other automakers made similar announcements at the time, they still expect to sell cars with internal combustion engines long into the upcoming decade. Along with confirming plans to introduce around 20 new or revised cars by the end of 2025, Döllner on Tuesday also mentioned the introduction of the new 2025 Q6 E-Tron electric small crossover, which was unveiled on Monday. New variants of the A5 and Q5, as well as the upgraded 2025 A3 and 2025 A6 E-Tron, are also in the works and should be released in 2025.

The PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) is a new internal combustion vehicle platform that will be utilized by the upcoming A5 and Q5. It will make its debut in the new A5 and Q5 models in the second half of the year. It is the corporate cousin of the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) that powers the Q6 E-Tron and its Porsche Macan cousin.

Audi’s going full electric to meet future Electric vehicle competition

As reported last year Audi is ready to carry the four-ringed brand into the future, the German luxury carmaker is all in on electromobility. 2019 saw the start of deliveries for the Audi e-tron, the automaker’s first entirely battery-electric vehicle after several years of tease. Following a difficult start, the e-tron found its footing with a major upgrade in 2021 that included a reduced price point and an expanded range.

By 2029, Audi plans to convert all of its outgoing manufacturing plants to produce electric vehicles in order to better compete in the emerging electric vehicle market and facilitate the shift. As several rivals have done, Audi will attempt to integrate the flexibility these new, cutting-edge factories provide into its current operations rather than constructing new facilities.

Recent E-Vehicles launched by Audi

The first car based on Audi’s next-generation electric vehicle architecture, the Q6 e-tron SUV, was unveiled on Monday. It is an all-electric vehicle. The car marks the arrival of Audi’s next generation of EVs; even if the rise of EVs has slowed recently, Audi still offers more plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Through 2025, Audi has announced that it will launch about 20 new or drastically altered models and variants worldwide, and more than half of them will be electrified.