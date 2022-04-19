Audi to Open Bookings for A8 in India in a Few Days

The globally renowned German based high end car manufacturer, Audi has announced the booking for their latest version of the Audi A8 will be open in a few days. This marks the second release by Audi this year as they target a growth of double digits this year, a top employee of Audi had said.

Audi is one of the leading companies producing and retailing top end and luxury vehicles. Just like BMW and Mercedes Benz, the company is based in Germany. The company was founded back in 1909 and is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group which is a conglomerate that parents multiple other automobile companies such as Skoda, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

The Audi A8 has been one of Audi’s most popular and best-selling vehicles of all time, not only in India but worldwide for them.

The company’s spokesperson said that the Audi creates their cars by adding the highest quality and not compromising on any feature of the car. The car blends speed, comfort, and quality drives with this new release. The experience of driving the new A8 will ooze luxury. The technology that is added to car is also said to be state of the art.

Neither the production nor assembly of parts will take place in India and Audi has chosen to import them as a completed unit which will likely be from the Neckarsulm plant in Germany.

The car is also set to be quite powerful boasting a big 3 litre engine. To put some perspective, the Mercedes C class contains an engine that is just under 2 litres on average.

The booking for the car will commence in a few days while it will take a few weeks for the car to be officially launched. However, no confirmed dates have been released.

The first release by Audi this year was the latest Q7 and it has been just over two months since it came out and its ex-showroom price was quoted at Rs. 79.99 lakh. The price for the new car has yet to be released as well.

The head of Audi, India was very confident that the growth of the company will hit double digits this year after two years of slumped numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. He then said that the company is nevertheless working hard despite of other challenges such as a scarcity of semiconductors, the pandemic in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.