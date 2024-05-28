Gear up petrolheads, because Audi has unveiled a real gem for fans of fast estates – the RS4 Avant “edition 25 years.” This limited-edition monster commemorates a quarter-century of the RS4’s reign as the king of the fast wagon segment, and it does so with a potent combination of increased power, exclusive styling cues, and a return to the iconic yellow paint job.

The “edition 25 years” pays homage to the very first RS4, the B5 generation that debuted in 1999. Back then, the bright yellow finish was an instant head-turner, and Audi smartly brings it back for this commemorative edition. But the yellow isn’t just a nostalgic touch; it’s a statement. This RS4 isn’t here to blend in with the traffic; it’s here to make a bold entrance and remind everyone why the RS4 has been a legend for 25 years.

Performance and Exclusivity: The Heart of the RS4 “Edition 25 Years”

Of course, it’s not just about the looks. Under the hood, Audi has massaged the familiar 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine to produce a healthy 20 horsepower bump, bringing the total output to a very respectable 464 horsepower. While torque remains the same at 442 lb-ft, the power upgrade translates to a quicker 0-62 mph sprint time of just 3.7 seconds – a significant 0.4-second shave off the standard RS4. The top speed is electronically limited to 186 mph, ensuring this yellow wagon can blur the lines between family hauler and weekend track warrior.

Audi hasn’t skimped on the stopping power either. The “edition 25 years” comes equipped with standard-fit RS ceramic brakes, a vital upgrade for a car with such a ferocious acceleration capability. These brakes are designed to handle the immense heat generated during aggressive driving, ensuring confident stopping power lap after lap.

The aural experience is another area where Audi has dialed things up. The car features a full RS-spec sports exhaust system, promising a throaty and exhilarating soundtrack that will put a smile on any driver’s face.

The exclusivity factor is cranked up a notch as well. This is a limited-edition model, and Audi hasn’t revealed the exact number of units that will be produced. This scarcity, coupled with the car’s impressive performance and heritage, is sure to make the “edition 25 years” a highly sought-after collector’s item.

A Testament to Audi’s Legacy: The RS4 “Edition 25 Years”

The price tag reflects this exclusivity. Starting at a hefty £116,000 (approximately $140,000), the “edition 25 years” isn’t for the faint of wallet. But for those who can afford it, this is a chance to own a piece of Audi history, a car that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the high-performance wagon.

Inside the cabin, drivers will find a familiar yet upscale Audi environment. The signature virtual cockpit display takes center stage, offering vital information and customizable layouts. Sporty seats with RS badging provide excellent support during spirited driving, while premium materials throughout the cabin create a sense of luxury and refinement.

While some might scoff at the idea of a high-performance wagon, the RS4 “edition 25 years” proves practicality and thrills can coexist beautifully. It’s a car that offers the everyday usability of a wagon with the heart-pounding performance of a sports car. It’s a fitting tribute to 25 years of the RS4’s dominance, and a surefire sign that the fast wagon legacy is alive and well at Audi.