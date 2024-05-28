Earlier this month, Apple Inc. unveiled its highly anticipated iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro at the “Let Loose” event. Apple is now gearing up for a big wave of orders for its new OLED iPad Pro. Let’s dive into why this new iPad is causing such a buzz.

The Big Reveal: OLED Screens

Apple’s new iPad Pro is the first of its kind to feature an OLED screen. This is a big deal because OLED screens offer better contrast and brightness than the old mini-LED screens. Think of it like upgrading from a regular TV to a super-shiny, high-def screen. The iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches, and both have this stunning new display.

Power Under the Hood: The M4 Chip

Not only does the new iPad Pro look good, but it’s also incredibly powerful. It’s powered by the M4 chip, which is specially designed for artificial intelligence. This means the iPad Pro can handle complex tasks more easily and quickly. Imagine giving a jetpack to a high-speed car; that’s what the M4 chip does for the iPad Pro.

Big Shipment Goals

Apple is setting its sights high with the iPad Pro. They plan to ship more than 9 million units. This is a bold move, especially since the overall market for tech devices has been a bit sluggish lately. According to DigiTimes, this target is impressive given the current market conditions.

Research firm Omida believes that the total shipment of OLED tablets could reach 12.1 million units, with around 8.12 million of these being hybrid OLEDs. For those scratching their heads, hybrid OLEDs are a new, fancy type of screen that’s currently only in the iPad Pro.

Who’s Making These Screens?

Apple isn’t making these OLED screens alone. They are teaming up with two big players: LG Display (LGD) and Samsung Display (SDC). LGD aims to ship 5 million OLED units, while SDC is targeting over 4 million units. This teamwork is crucial to hitting those big shipment numbers.

A Mixed Market

While some experts think that the iPad Pro will ship between 4.5 to 5 million units in 2024, others are more optimistic. South Korean sources suggest that Apple, along with LGD and SDC, are sticking to their original shipment goals.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple’s suppliers were preparing 8.5 million OLED panels for the iPad Pro. Originally, there were plans for 10 million panels by 2028, but this number was reduced by 2 million. It’s like planning a giant pizza party and then deciding you need a bit less pizza, but still a lot!

Why This Matters

This new wave of iPad Pro shipments is a positive sign for Apple’s tablet business. Gene Munster, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, predicted a boost in iPad sales for 2024. However, he also warned that sales might dip in 2025. It’s like predicting sunshine with a chance of rain next year.

The Tablet Market Today

Last year, global tablet shipments were the lowest since 2011, according to IDC. The economic slowdown, project delays, and spending cuts made people think twice about buying new gadgets. But there’s a silver lining. Analysts now see some potential for recovery in the tablet market, even though there will be challenges ahead.

Conclusion: A Bright Future for iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Pro with its OLED screen and powerful M4 chip is set to make waves in the tech world. Despite a tricky market, Apple’s ambitious shipment goals and strong partnerships with LGD and SDC suggest a bright future. So, get ready for an iPad that’s not just smart but also shines bright, quite literally!