Twice in the past three decades, Audi has changed how people see the brand. First, with the TT, a design-first, compact coupe that felt like it belonged in a museum just as much as on a mountain road. Then came the R8, a V10-powered supercar that proved Audi could play in the same league as Ferrari and Porsche. Now, Audi’s getting ready to introduce something new. And if CEO Gernot Döllner is to be believed, it could be another one of those moments.

In an interview with Bild, Döllner said the company is set to reveal a “highly emotional” electric sports car at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich this September. The car, according to him, will land “somewhere in between” the TT and the R8, not just in terms of price, but in spirit.

Not a replacement, but a reset

This isn’t just Audi replacing the TT or trying to bring back the R8. It sounds more like a reset, a new direction that blends the emotional punch of a sports car with the future-facing power of electric mobility. Something that’s not too intimidating, not too basic, but just right for someone who wants to enjoy driving again, even if the car doesn’t burn fuel.

The platform? Likely shared with Porsche’s next-gen 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs, which are still in the works. That overlap is no accident. Audi and Porsche have been quietly building a modular sports car platform together, and Audi may be ready to show its version before Porsche does.

Why this car matters

Döllner wasn’t vague about the intent. Audi wants this car to be a “TT moment” the kind of launch that doesn’t just sell one model but shifts how people feel about the entire brand. And while it’ll be fully electric, the design and experience are supposed to influence all of Audi’s future cars, EVs, and internal combustion alike.

That tells you something important: this isn’t just about zero emissions. Audi is using this car to set the tone. To show what the brand stands for moving forward. It’s about design, performance, and emotional connection, not just specs and range figures.

So, what should we expect in September?

We don’t have images, specs, or even a name. But we do have intent. Audi knows it needs a car that gets people talking. One that brings some excitement back to a lineup that’s been quietly evolving but hasn’t had a real icon in years.

If Audi nails this, we could be looking at the car that shapes how the brand is seen for the next decade. Something that makes people stop and say, “That’s the Audi I want.” And not because it’s electric, but because it’s beautiful, quick, and feels alive.

We’ll know more soon. But keep an eye on Munich this September. Something interesting is coming.