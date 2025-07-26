Intriguing Reserve Strategy Revealed

Blockchain intelligence firm Arkham Intelligence has confirmed that the U.S. government retains approximately 198,000 Bitcoin, valued at roughly $24 billion, across agencies such as the FBI, DOJ, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service—effectively quashing claims of an 85% sell-off based on partial Freedom of Information disclosures.

Background: How Did the U.S. Accumulate This Reserve?

The Bitcoin holdings were acquired mainly from forfeitures related to criminal prosecution in the last ten years and have been incorporated into a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile created by an executive order signed by President Trump on March 6, 2025. However, the executive order prohibits the government from selling the BTC, except in very limited situations—i.e. victim restitution, law enforcement purposes— and limited the government to acquiring additional crypto through budget neutrality only, and using only seized (confiscated) assets.

Market Impact: Calm Amid Rumors

Even amid far-reaching rumors of massive liquidation, Arkham claims they have not moved any funds for four months. This indicates a custodial strategy and not imminent liquidation. This four months of inactivity has calmed fears of a sudden sell-off of $24 billion, although analysts are still recognizing Bitcoin’s volatility as a long-term risk.

Bitcoin’s current valuation places the U.S. position at about 0.065% of its $37 trillion national debt—a minor fiscal fraction, yet a move loaded with symbolic weight as America frames Bitcoin as “digital gold” in its economic strategy.

National Strategy: “Digital Gold” and Global Leadership

The executive order issued in March has designated Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. With the aim to reaffirm U.S. leadership in the governance of digital assets and take advantage of Bitcoin’s limited supply structure, staffers from the Treasury have now stated that the Reserve is formed with forfeited assets, with no taxpayer dollars spent, and any assets added must be done in a budget neutral manner.

Regulatory Context: Welcome to the GENIUS Act

On July 18, 2025, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, and the GENIUS Act is now the first federal regulatory framework to support dollar pegged stablecoins. As per the act, stablecoins must be fully backed dollar for dollar and Treasury securities. The bill requires monthly disclosure of all reserves and pure dollar pegged stablecoins cannot offer yield in the form of interest. This historic legislation bolsters the broader crypto strategy of the administration and adds to the strategic reserve strategy and framework.

Two related bills—the CLARITY Act, clarifying whether digital assets are securities under the SEC or CFTC, and the Anti CBDC Surveillance State Act, blocking a Federal Reserve issued digital currency—have cleared the House and await Senate approval.

Criticism & Support: Divided Opinions

Critics from across the political spectrum caution against treating Bitcoin as a government-held asset. Former Treasury economist David Wilcox argued that selling even a portion could better service national debt, while Senator Elizabeth Warren warned of “speculative gambling” with public funds . Conversely, industry proponents like Perianne Bunting of the Digital Chamber of Commerce celebrate the reserve as a forward looking hedge in the digital economy.

What’s Next: Task Force & Future Policy

Stakeholders are now focusing on a July 30 deadline when the President’s cryptocurrency task force is expected to deliver recommendations on operationalizing the Bitcoin reserve—potentially proposing funding based on seized assets rather than taxpayer money.

Conclusion: A Pioneering Experiment

In summary, the U.S. government’s retention of nearly 198,000 BTC, worth about $24 billion, represents both a strategic experiment and a symbolic gesture. It establishes America as the world’s largest sovereign Bitcoin holder, positions the country at the forefront of digital asset policy, and underscores the growing institutional role of cryptocurrency. While the reserve itself is fiscally modest, it opens new avenues in national policy, financial innovation, and crypto diplomacy—raising as many questions as it answers.