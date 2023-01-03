Australia gets its first Lightning Enabled Bitcoin ATM

First Lightning-enabled Bitcoin ATM has been set up in the Australian City of Coolangatta. It would be available for the Australian people now. The facility of this Lightning-enabled Bitcoin ATM has been launched by Eagle Bitcoin ATM. The Bitcoin ATM allows users to easily buy and sell Bitcoin using cash and is equipped with the latest technology including Bitcoin Lightning capability for faster, cheaper transactions on the Bitcoin network.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative service to the Australian public,” said Amanda Alex, Director of Eagle Bitcoin ATM. “The addition of the Lightning capability to our ATMs makes it even easier for users to buy and sell Bitcoin, and we are confident that it will be a valuable resource for the Bitcoin community.”

Lightening Network is a second-layer protocol on top of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, etc. Effectively, two users have a mutual (multi-signature) transaction on the base layer and then exchange signed new transactions, which are not broadcast to the base layer network and hence are not included in the blockchain.

Only the last transaction in a sequence of exchanged signed transactions (commitment transaction) is broadcast to the blockchain when one party decides to close the financial relationships with the counterparty. Such funding transaction and the exchange of signed transaction is called payment channel.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative service to the Australian public,” said Amanda Alex, Director of Eagle Bitcoin ATM. “The addition of the Lightning capability to our ATMs makes it even easier for users to buy and sell Bitcoin, and we are confident that it will be a valuable resource for the Bitcoin community.”

Eagle Bitcoin ATM is dedicated to providing accessible and secure Bitcoin services to users in Australia. The company has a strong commitment to innovation and is always looking for ways to enhance its services and reach new markets.