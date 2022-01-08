Australian Open brings NFTs and Metaverse collabs

The popular Tennis tournament, Australian Open, which happens every January in Melbourne, brings NFTs and Metaverse collabs. This is going to change the entire landscape of the game for fans and add a new layer to it. With the rise in popularity of NFTs and the Metaverse, the sports industry is embracing it like crazy. It not only gives them more headlines but also brings more ways to make money. This is great for crypto enthusiasts, as they can now enjoy the tennis tournament in VR and own its NFTs.

The NFT integration

Like every popular sports championship, the Australian Open also has a lot of fans. I am pretty sure that a lot of them will be willing to pay a lot to own special moments of their favorite matches. Australian Open tournament is banking on the same as they are planning to make 6,776 NFTs available for the public to purchase. The collection will be named the “Art ball NFTs,” and the NFTs will get integrated with the Metaverse as buyers will also get small plots with their NFTs.

There will also be airdrops of the winning shots of the 600 matches that happen this year. It will also feature items like virtual wearables, merchandise, and other stuff that can be used in the Metaverse. All this makes a great deal for the NFT collectors. Another great thing they are doing is that if the winning shot lands in a plot that’s owned by an NFT buyer, they will get the physical ball. The price of the NFTs starts at $0.067 ETH.

Australian Open in the Metaverse

Australian Open has chosen to go with Decentraland (MANA) for their integration of the Metaverse. Users can take advantage of this and go around the entire tournament in the virtual setting. All this will help the tournament to compensate for the physical attendance that will be missing in the matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For users, it will be a great way to be present at the matches without physically being there.

What are your thoughts as the Australian Open brings NFTs and Metaverse integration in the 2022 tournament? And do you think this will help them compensate for the physical championship? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Illegal activities in the crypto space is just a fraction of total volume, says report.