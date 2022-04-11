The Coinspot over-the-counter (OTC) market allows Australians to purchase Dutton cars in over 30 different cryptocurrencies. These digital currencies include Bitcoin and Ethereum. Coinspot OTC does not require public order books for large transactions (at least AUD$ 500,000), decreasing exposure to market volatility.

CoinSpot, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia (by the number of users), now allows Australians to buy high-end cars with bitcoin. For this, Dutton Garage, a Melbourne-based vehicle business, has partnered with the cryptocurrency exchange. Bitcoin will be among the cryptos that can be used to purchase automobiles via CoinSpot.

An Australian company is allowing digital assets to be used to purchase cars for the first time. Last year, Tesla, the electric vehicle company, offered to sell its vehicles for Bitcoin. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, later altered his decision, citing Bitcoin mining’s high gas consumption as a major environmental issue.

CoinSpot’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk will be offering this purchase. Market volatility and liquidity risk will be eliminated for customers who transact over $50,000, according to the exchange.

The crypto industry’s relationship with luxury cars dates back to 2015, when Peter Saddington, the CTO of VinWiki, a start-up that provides automotive histories for used cars, paid 45 Bitcoins (approximately US$200,000 at the time) for a Lamborghini Huracan that he had purchased for less than US$115 in 2011 when the Bitcoin price crashed by more than 90percent. Peter claimed to have purchased the vehicle from someone who took Bitcoin as payment.

