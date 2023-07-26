Authors Worldwide Unite: Demanding Fair Compensation from AI Giants for Copyrighted Content

In a groundbreaking move, more than 8,000 published authors, including literary luminaries like Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown, Michael Chabon, Jonathan Franzen, James Patterson, Jodi Picoult, and Philip Pullman, have united to demand payment from tech companies for the use of their copyrighted works in training artificial intelligence tools. The open letter, spearheaded by the Authors Guild and signed by the writers, accuses AI companies of unjustly profiting from their intellectual property.

The authors argue that AI companies have been using millions of copyrighted books, articles, essays, and poetry as “food” for training their AI systems, without compensating the creators. They contend that the development of AI technology has relied heavily on their works, making it only fair for the tech giants to recognize their invaluable contributions and provide appropriate compensation.

Addressed to the CEOs of major tech players, including OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT), Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Google, Stability AI, IBM, and Microsoft, the letter serves as a powerful call to action. While most companies are yet to respond to the authors’ demands, Meta, Microsoft, and Stability AI have already declined to comment.

The tech industry has been actively working on AI tools capable of generating compelling images and written content based on user prompts. These tools are built on large language models that require extensive training on vast amounts of online information. However, recent developments have exposed the tech companies to mounting pressure over alleged intellectual property violations during this training process.

This legal tension culminated in a lawsuit filed by comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors against OpenAI and Meta, alleging copyright infringement. In another class-action suit, Google was accused of “stealing everything ever created and shared on the internet” by using copyrighted content. While Google defended its actions as using publicly available data for algorithm training, the authors’ open letter reinforces the need for greater respect for creators’ rights.

Apart from seeking fair compensation for past and ongoing usage of their works in AI programs, the authors insist that AI companies obtain explicit permission before utilizing copyrighted material. Additionally, they demand payment to writers whose work is featured in the results of generative AI, regardless of whether such outputs infringe under current copyright laws.

To bolster their case, the authors refer to a significant Supreme Court ruling, Warhol v Goldsmith, which determined that the late artist Andy Warhol infringed on a photographer’s copyright when creating silk screens based on a photograph of the late singer Prince. The court found that Warhol had not sufficiently transformed the underlying photograph to avoid copyright infringement.

Given the commercial nature of AI companies’ use of copyrighted material, the authors argue that fair use is not applicable in this context. They emphasize that creators should be fairly compensated for their contributions to AI development, which have been essential in making AI systems more sophisticated and capable.

Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the need to address concerns from creators about how AI systems use their works. This admission signaled a recognition within the industry that more must be done to ensure proper respect for intellectual property and to foster better collaboration between AI companies and creators.

As the open letter gains traction and garners support from authors worldwide, the pressure on tech companies to address these demands is only likely to intensify. It is evident that a paradigm shift is underway, and AI companies must navigate the intricate landscape of intellectual property rights to ensure the ethical and equitable use of copyrighted works in their AI development processes. As technology continues to advance, striking a balance between innovation and creators’ rights will be crucial for building a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship between AI giants and the creative community.

