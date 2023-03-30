Automation testing has become an essential part of the software development process. In today’s fast-paced digital world, organizations must deliver high-quality software swiftly and efficiently to meet the ever-changing market demands. With automation testing, organizations can attain faster time-to-market, enhance software quality, and reduce the overall cost of software development. This increases the demand and needs for skilled testers to accomplish the above goal.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in automation testing, you’re in the right place. This blog will discuss 11 ways to kick-start your career as an automation tester. We will cover everything from the basic skills you need to have to the advanced techniques that make you stand out. Whether you are a fresh or an experienced manual tester looking to switch to automation, this post will help you get started on the right foot.

Let us dive deep into this.

Automation Testing: 11 Ways To Kick Start Your Career As Automation Tester

From learning programming languages like Java and Python to mastering popular automation testing tools like Selenium and Appium, there are various skills you need to develop to become a successful automation tester. Here are 11 ways to help you kick-start your career as an automation tester:

Fundamentals of Programming Languages

Before you begin automation testing, it is important to understand the syntax of the programming language that the tool uses, like C, Java, Python, etc. Understanding the fundamentals of the language suggests you will be able to write more efficient test scripts. You should also comprehensively understand Object Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts, basic data structures, and their algorithms.

Ensure you are familiar with the language and its features, such as variables, functions, and logic structures, such as loops and if-else statements. Learning the fundamentals of programming languages will aid you in automating the test cases easily and accurately.

Understand the Application Under the Test

To be a successful automation tester, you need to understand the application you are testing. Knowing what the application does, how it works, and the steps end users should take to complete a task will help you create better automation scripts. Ensure you gather all the necessary information and documentation related to the application. This will help you create better scripts and save you time and effort.

Furthermore, familiarize yourself with the various tools and technologies utilized in automation testing. Knowing the tools and technologies used will help you write better tests and make your job easier.

Knowledge of SDLC Phases

The software development lifecycle (SDLC) is the process of developing, testing, releasing, and maintaining software. Automation testers must understand the SDLC and its various phases, including requirements definition, design, coding, testing, and deployment. Understanding the SDLC will help automation testers create effective test cases and test plans tailored to the application under test.

Furthermore, understanding the SDLC will help automation testers identify areas of improvement in the software development process. They can then recommend strategies to improve process efficiency, reduce costs, and improve quality. You can use this knowledge to create better test cases, plans, and automation scripts. All of this will go a long way in helping automation testers kick-start their career in software testing.

Familiarize yourself with Automation Tools

Automation testers should familiarize themselves with a wide range of automation tools available in the market and be able to choose the right one for the project. Automation testing tools can be divided into two categories;

Commercial

Open source

You can choose from open-source tools like Selenium, Watir, and Appium or commercial automation tools like UFT, QTP, HP UFT, Ranorex, and TestComplete. Each automation framework has advantages and disadvantages, so you should choose the right tool that meets your requirements.

Further, cloud-based platforms are popular among testers to perform automation testing, allowing for on-demand scalability, flexibility, and accessibility of testing resources without costly infrastructure setup and maintenance.

LambdaTest is one of those cloud-based cross browser testing platforms which the tester use to start their career as an automation tester. The reason is that it provides access to 3000+ browsers, devices, and OS to perform automation testing. Using this, testers can easily scale up and down as per their testing needs. This means that they quickly spin up the new testing environments. You can seamlessly start your career as an automation tester by signing up for free with LambdaTest.

Understand the Test Automation Framework

A test automation framework is the foundation of test automation. It provides a systematic and orderly approach to scripting and test case development, facilitating efficient and effective management and execution of automated tests.

It is imperative to have a comprehensive understanding of the various frameworks available and their respective advantages and disadvantages. This understanding will enable you to select the most suitable framework that aligns with your requirements and initiate the process of developing automation tests with a clear direction.

Practice Automation Testing

It is rightly said ‘practice makes a man perfect.’ Once you are familiar with the tools and concepts of automation testing, it is time to start practicing. The more you practice, the better you get at automation testing. You should practice writing and running test scripts on different browsers and versions. This will help you become more familiar with the various automation tools and how to use them effectively.

You can also join online communities and forums to get more tips and tricks for automation testing. Be sure to keep up with the latest trends in automation testing, as well as the latest tools that are available. This will help ensure that you stay ahead of the competition.

Strong Understanding of Testing Methodologies

The software testing life cycle follows different types of testing methodologies. It is important to understand these methodologies to become successful as an automation tester. Learn about the waterfall, agile, and scrum testing methodologies.

Additionally, familiarize yourself with the different types of testing, such as functional, regression, integration, and acceptance. Being familiar with all these testing methodologies can help you understand the automation process better and give you the edge to become successful in your chosen field.

Test Planning and Documentation

Having a well-defined Test Plan and Test Strategy for automation testing is crucial. This will ensure that all test activities are conducted the most efficiently. It is also noteworthy to have proper documentation of the test results and any changes to the system during the test process. This will help you fix any further issues or bugs and allow for audit trails in the testing approach. All you need is a solid test plan and a robust test strategy.

To build good collaboration and communication among the teams, test planning and documentation are significant,

Knowledge of SQL Queries and Databases

Knowing SQL queries and databases is crucial because test scripts typically require querying and verifying a database. Knowing how to connect to a database, write SQL queries, and verify data is essential. Understanding database design and converting test cases into scripts is crucial for automation testing. Therefore, basic knowledge of SQL Queries and databases is key for an automation tester.

Knowledge of Defect Tracking Tool

Knowing a defect-tracking tool is significant for automation testers. Software developers and testers use defect-tracking tools such as QC, BugHerd, Bugzilla, etc., to identify and track defects. It also helps to manage software development projects. Understanding how to use a defect-tracking tool can help automation testers in their roles

Automation Test Script Review

The meticulous process of Automation Test Script Review entails a comprehensive review of automation test scripts to ensure their proper functioning. This critical review process thoroughly evaluates script logic, syntax accuracy, test data precision, and script performance. The review process also seeks to detect any potential script errors or defects.

Regular Automation Test Script Reviews are essential to maintain optimal efficiency and effectiveness of the automation testing process. This practice guarantees that the test scripts operate as intended, yielding reliable results and enhancing the overall software quality. Therefore, experienced testers with a keen understanding of software testing complexities must conduct Automation Test Script Reviews. This will enable accurate identification of potential issues, ultimately improving software performance and results.

Bonus Tip: Continuous Learning

Continuous learning is essential if automation testers wish to progress in their career. The software development landscape is always changing, and automation testers must keep up with the latest technologies, tools, and techniques. Reading articles, attending webinars, and participating in online communities are great ways to stay updated with the latest trends.

Conclusion

To sum up, automation testing is becoming increasingly important in the software development industry, and there are numerous opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career as an automation tester.

Dedication and hard work make you a valuable asset to any organization that values quality software development. By following the tips and strategies outlined in this article, aspiring automation testers can gain the skills and experience needed to excel in this field. Whether learning programming languages, mastering testing tools or staying up-to-date with industry trends, there are many ways to kick-start your career and achieve success as an automation tester.