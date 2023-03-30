As technology persists to grow at an unprecedented pace, it is becoming increasingly important for organizations to integrate automation testing into their development process. Automation testing has proven to be an efficient and cost-effective solution for delivering high-quality software products while reducing the time and effort required for manual testing.

However, creating an effective automation testing strategy is a complex task. It requires careful planning, a deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

In this blog, we will explore how to create an effective automation testing strategy that ensures your software meets the quality standards of your organization. But before that, let’s first have a basic understanding of automation testing.

What is Automation Testing?

Automation testing is a software testing approach involving specialized tools and scripts to execute tests on an application without manual intervention. It is an efficient and reliable method for verifying a software application’s functionality, performance, and security.

It can be used for various testing scenarios, including regression testing, smoke testing, and performance testing. It helps to identify defects and errors early in the software development lifecycle, which saves time and reduces costs. Automation testing enhances the overall quality of the software by providing accurate, repeatable, and consistent test results. It is a vital part of modern software development and is widely used in the industry.

Automation testing proves to be highly advantageous when executing repetitive or laborious testing procedures. Automating such tasks can effectively boost productivity while saving valuable time. Furthermore, it also equips developers with the ability to conduct comprehensive testing of the codes, thereby ensuring robust and error-free software solutions.

How To Create An Effective Automation Testing Strategy

Creating an effective automation testing strategy can seem daunting, especially for those new to automation testing. However, even beginners can build a successful automated testing strategy with the right approach and guidelines.

Let’s dive into the steps to start with a robust automation testing strategy.

A Goal-Oriented Strategy

A goal-oriented strategy for automation testing can aid organizations in determining their goals and objectives and create a roadmap to achieve them. The process entails the meticulous gathering of requirements, meticulous development of a plan, and selection of appropriate tools and techniques to implement the strategy. It also entails informed identification of the right personnel, like testers and developers, with considerable experience and expertise in automation testing.

Further, organizations should carefully evaluate the most critical metrics to monitor and track to ensure the test automation strategy is effective. This includes specialties such as the cost of automation, the time taken to complete the tests, and the quality of the tests. Ultimately, organizations should ensure that the tests are executed accurately and that any detected bugs are swiftly pinpointed and addressed.

Choose the Right Automation Tools

Automation testing necessitates the utilization of appropriate automation tools with apt features. The automation testing tools should support object-oriented programming, user-friendly interfaces, and seamless integration with existing frameworks. Moreover, they should permit automated tests and generate test reports in the requisite format.

The selection of the right automation tools can ensure the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the entire automation process. This enables the management of large datasets and complex logic. Furthermore, these tools should cater to testers of varying proficiency levels and seamlessly integrate with existing systems and frameworks.

Cloud testing has become increasingly popular for automation testing in recent years. It offers scalability, reliability, security, and flexibility to the test. LambdaTest is one of the most popular cloud-based automation testing platforms.

It provides access to 3000+ browsers, devices, and OS for automation testing. This means you can test your applications on various configurations, ensuring that your application works well for all your users. Such tests can be executed parallelly, increasing their effectiveness as it is integrated with multiple popular testing tools, including Selenium, Cypress, Playwright, etc.

Choose the Right Testing Framework

Once you have chosen the right automation testing tools, you must decide on the framework and architecture. The selected framework should be easily maintainable while providing maximum flexibility and visibility. Compatibility with other automation tools and integration with the present test automation framework are also vital considerations. The framework should be able to generate timely reports and handle vast volumes of data.

Additionally, it should provide in-depth test results and support multiple test cases. Therefore, selecting a testing framework that optimally satisfies these requirements and aligns with the organizational needs is critical.

Test Approach Planning

Organizations must meticulously plan and design a test automation approach tailored to their project’s unique requirements, timeline, and available resources for optimal software development. The selection of an appropriate automation tool and identifying the most suitable test cases to automate are critical components of this process. The automation strategy should encompass a range of vital areas, including scripting guidelines, execution plans, data management, reporting, and defect tracking.

Moreover, the strategy must account for test maintenance and the eventual retirement of automation scripts. Given the importance of scalability, organizations must also strategize accordingly and prepare for the necessary infrastructure requirements. Lastly, it is crucial to establish a dedicated team for test automation and provide them with the requisite training to ensure the successful implementation of the chosen automation strategy.

Determine the Scope and Coverage

Before implementing an automated testing approach, it is imperative to ascertain the project’s scope. This involves defining the testing objectives and scope, identifying which tests should be automated, and determining the optimal number of test cases to automate. An all-encompassing automation strategy should encompass all the necessary tests to validate the application.

Moreover, the automation framework should be carefully designed to cover the tested application comprehensively. This necessitates creating the framework to execute tests across all application components, including graphical user interfaces, databases, and web services. A thorough assessment of the scope and coverage is indispensable for the triumphant execution of the automation testing strategy.

Prioritize the Test Cases to Automate

Identifying the most critical test cases and prioritizing them for automation is essential. This prudent approach can enable organizations to exercise their resources efficiently. To achieve a streamlined and expedited testing process, organizations should take advantage of popular tools and frameworks, such as Selenium, Cypress, Cucumber, etc. These tools and frameworks can significantly reduce manual effort and save valuable time.

Furthermore, the judicious use of open-source tools can result in significant cost savings for organizations. Developing and maintaining a comprehensive test suite is imperative to ensure thorough testing coverage. By doing so, organizations can guarantee that all test cases are thoroughly evaluated before application release. It is crucial to keep the test suite updated to keep pace with any changes or updates made to the application.

Monitor Automation Efforts

Organizations should monitor their automation initiatives’ progress to ensure they meet their objectives. This can be done by tracking the number of automated test cases, the accuracy of the test outcomes, and the speed at which the tests are executed. Moreover, monitoring the time taken to accomplish the tests and other relevant parameters to measure the success of the automation tests is equally important.

By vigilantly tracking the outcomes of their automation tests, organizations will be better equipped to gauge the effectiveness of their automation strategy. Also, they can make necessary adjustments to enhance the quality of their tests. As a result, through the proactive monitoring of automation measures, organizations can ensure optimal results from their test automation endeavors.

Monitor Results

To ensure the seamless execution of all tests, it is crucial to undertake a comprehensive monitoring approach. This entails scrutinizing the results and addressing any discrepancies that may arise. Moreover, one must meticulously monitor the automated testing procedures to mitigate any potential impact from software code changes.

Regular testing is also a critical component that guarantees the precision of the tests and the coverage of any novel features and changes. Additionally, automated tests are an excellent tool to identify any possible software code issues before they become serious, enabling swift and proactive corrective actions.

Bonus Tip: Identify the Risk

To create an effective automation testing strategy, it is important to identify the risks related to the software and the business. This includes assessing the applications that need to be automated, the potential associated risks, and identifying the areas where automation can provide the most significant benefit.

Automation testing requires a comprehensive understanding of the application, the environment, and the functionality. It is important to ensure that all of these components are considered when creating the automation testing strategy. Furthermore, it is important to consider the impact of automation on the existing manual testing processes and to ensure that the strategy is aligned with the goals and objectives of the organization.

Conclusion

An effective automation testing strategy is an essential part of software development. It helps ensure the software is thoroughly tested and meets the desired quality standards. By following the steps outlined in this post, you can create a robust automation testing strategy that will help you save time and resources, improve the quality of your software, and enhance customer satisfaction. Remember to keep your testing strategy up-to-date by continuously evaluating and improving it to remain effective.