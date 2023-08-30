Avail Upto 45% off on Roborock Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The amazing and rapidly developing technology, as well as tech manufacturers who have always tried to make the latest technology quite affordable for many users, have made having a robot vacuum cleaner quite common in US homes today.

If you are one of those people who have a busy schedule and don’t get time to clean up your house and even if you do, you want to prefer it taking rest and not just do chores, then this new Roborock Robot Vacuum might be for you.

Roborock Robot Vacuum – Selling for Huge Discount

Since last year, the robot vacuum cleaner hasn’t been a mainstream item, but as of 2023, most US families have them, meaning homeowners no longer have to worry about cleaning their homes regularly.

Even though robot vacuum cleaners are frequently used, you will still need to pay a substantial price to purchase a new one from a reputable manufacturer. Prices start at $699 and quickly rise to $1000+.

But today, things won’t be the same as they are now. You can now purchase a new robot vacuum cleaner from Roborock, which is the best-selling robot vacuum cleaner, thanks to an incredible discount we have for you. And guess what else? It is available for a direct $400 discount, which may be the lowest price ever for a robot vacuum cleaner.

Therefore, you should take advantage of this offer if you want a new robot vacuum cleaner without having to dig deeper into your bank account balance.

Details on the features and specifications of this new robot cleaner are provided here, along with information on where you may get it.

Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 22% off

Speaking of the new Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum, it has an astounding array of functions, including a multipurpose dock and compatibility for features like:

Self-Washing&Self-Drying

Self-Emptying&Self-Refilling

Detachable Dock Base

Dual Spinning Mops

Auto Mop Lifting

5500Pa Extreme Suction

All-Rubber Brush

PreciSense® LiDAR Navigation

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

Smart Suggestions for No-Go Zones

Alexa & Google Assistant and Siri Shortcuts Supported

30% Faster Charging

Off-Peak Charging Supported

Originally costing $900, the Roborock Q Revo is now available for as little as $700. You can watch the ad view of this vacuum cleaner to know more through the video embedded down below:

Buy Roborock Q Revo here

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 20% off

This Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is another option to consider if you’re seeking for another robot vacuum cleaner. This brand-new vacuum cleaner has support for the Sonic Mop.

More specifically, it has been stated that this new robot vacuum cleaner will support capabilities such as:

6000 Pa HyperForce® Suction Power

DuoRoller brush

VibraRise® Mopping System

Reactive 3D Obstacle Avoidance

PreciSense® LiDAR Navigation

Smart Suggestions for No-Go-Zones

Off-Peak Charging Supported

Only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. 5GHz is not supported

Originally selling for $750, the Roborock S8 is now available for as little as $600. You can checkout the ad video embedded down below:

Buy Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner here

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 45% off

This new Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is something to keep your eyes on if you have an even tighter budget and can only manage to spend $600 to $700 on a vacuum cleaner. Here are the feautres you get:

Sonic Vibrating Mop

Intelligent Mop Lifting

Ultrasonic Carpet Recognition

Multi-Directional Floating Brush

Intense 2500Pa Suction

LiDAR Navigation with Multi-Level Mapping

180min Max Runtime

No-Go Zones and No-Mop Zones

Child Lock

Work with Alexa & Google Home

Only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. 5GHz is not supported

This robot vacuum cleaner is being sold for a final price of $360, even though it was previously listed for roughly $650. You can watch the ad video of this robot vacuum cleaner through the video embedded down below:

Buy Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner here

