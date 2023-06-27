AWS Announces $7.8 Billion Investment in Data Center Expansion

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will undertake a significant investment of approximately $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in Central Ohio.

This expansion will lead to the creation of hundreds of new jobs, further establishing Ohio as a technology and innovation hub.

The project marks the second-largest private sector investment in Ohio’s history, reflecting the growing importance of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in today’s economy.

Amazon Web Services launched its first data centers in the Midwest back in 2016 and currently operates data center campuses in Franklin and Licking counties.

With this new investment, the company aims to bolster its existing infrastructure in Ohio, enabling new businesses to thrive, providing secure connectivity for residents, and granting access to online educational resources and entertainment.

To date, AWS’s operations and investments have already generated over $2 billion in economic benefits for Ohio. Moreover, these initiatives have supported more than 3,000 local secondary jobs on an average annual basis.

In 2022 alone, AWS directly employed nearly 1,000 Ohioans throughout the state. This substantial investment will not only create new well-paying jobs but also contribute to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on an ongoing basis.

The announcement of AWS’s data center expansion further cements Ohio’s position as a technology center in the Midwest. Lt. Governor Jon Husted emphasized the importance of Ohio’s growing role in the field of AI, stating that the state is now a critical location for this rapidly advancing technology.

As cloud computing and AI become increasingly integrated into various sectors, Ohio’s commitment to these innovations positions it for a bright future and continued economic growth.

Various localities in central Ohio are being considered for the new data center campuses, and final site selections will be made at a later date.

To facilitate the expansion, AWS is partnering with entities such as JobsOhio, One Columbus, and multiple county and local economic development teams. This collaboration aims to provide the necessary support and resources required for a successful implementation.

AWS Announces Major Investment in Data Center Expansion

Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development, expressed confidence in Ohio’s future within the technology sector. She highlighted that the state’s ability to assist existing companies in expanding their investments strengthens its position in the industry.

The increased presence of AWS in Ohio not only benefits job seekers in search of in-demand positions but also supports the construction industry and businesses that require robust computer infrastructure to scale their operations.

Additionally, consumers who rely on the internet for various aspects of their daily lives will experience improved services and connectivity.

The investment by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in expanding its data centers in Ohio will have a significant impact on the state’s economy and technological advancement.

The estimated $7.8 billion investment will create hundreds of new jobs, boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and solidify Ohio’s position as a leading hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

This expansion reinforces Ohio’s status as a technology and innovation center, attracting further investments and fostering collaboration between public and private entities.

The increased presence of AWS will enhance connectivity, provide access to online resources, and stimulate economic growth, positioning Ohio for a promising future in the tech sector.

The substantial investment by Amazon Web Services in expanding its data centers in Ohio represents a significant milestone for the state’s technology sector.

The $7.8 billion commitment will create new job opportunities, strengthen the economy, and position Ohio as a leader in cloud computing and AI.

As Ohio continues to foster public and private partnerships, the collaboration between AWS and the state promises to deliver new workforce development and educational programs, further supporting the growth and development of the next generation of talent.

With the support of various organizations, Ohio is poised to make its mark as a thriving technology hub in the United States.

Comments

comments