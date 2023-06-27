Nothing Phone (2) Collaborates with Swedish House Mafia for Exclusive Sound Pack

Nothing, the brainchild of Carl Pei, has announced a captivating collaboration with the renowned Swedish music supergroup, Swedish House Mafia.

This collaboration aims to create an exclusive sound pack for the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2). The sound pack, along with the innovative Glyph Composer, allows customers to customize and mix Swedish House Mafia’s unique sounds, enabling them to create personalized Glyph Ringtones.

Moreover, Nothing has also revealed that the Swedish House Mafia sound pack and Glyph Composer will be available for the earlier model, Nothing Phone (1). However, there is currently no information about the release date for this feature on the company’s first smartphone.

Teasers released by Nothing provide an exciting glimpse into what can be expected from the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

The smartphone showcased in the video suggests a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout, aligning with the previous rumors surrounding the Phone (2). Additionally, the Phone (2) is speculated to feature flat edges, resembling the design language of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1).

Carl Pei, the driving force behind Nothing, has been dropping hints and suggesting that the Phone (2) will offer a superior user experience compared to its predecessor.

One of the major upgrades in the Phone (2) is the implementation of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm, surpassing the capabilities of the Snapdragon 778G+ used in the first version.

While Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) will have a larger screen, specific details have not been disclosed. However, rumors suggest that the screen size may be approximately 0.15 inches bigger than its predecessor.

Furthermore, the Phone (2) will boast a larger battery with a capacity of 4700mAh, offering an additional 200mAh compared to the previous model.

To enhance accessibility and efficiency for users, the Nothing Phone (2) will run on the all-new Nothing OS 2.0. This operating system aims to combine the best features of Android, providing an optimized user interface. Nothing showcased the new interface, highlighting innovative widgets and wallpapers.

Importantly, Nothing OS 2.0 will also be made available as a software update for the earlier model, Nothing Phone (1), in the future.

Nothing Phone 2 A Sneak Peek into the Superior Experience

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch on July 11 at 7:30 PM. Customers can start pre-ordering the device as early as June 29 through Flipkart, ensuring they don’t miss out on being among the first to experience this groundbreaking smartphone.

In a significant move, Nothing has announced that the Phone (2) will now be manufactured in India, aligning with the company’s commitment to local production. This decision showcases Nothing’s dedication to supporting local manufacturing and meeting the growing demands of Indian consumers.

The collaboration between Nothing and Swedish House Mafia to create an exclusive sound pack for the Nothing Phone (2) demonstrates Nothing's focus on providing a unique and personalized user experience.

Customers will be able to customize and mix Swedish House Mafia’s sounds using the Glyph Composer, resulting in personalized Glyph Ringtones.

The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is expected to offer superior performance with its upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a larger battery capacity.

The launch of Nothing OS 2.0, along with its availability for the earlier model, showcases Nothing’s commitment to enhancing user accessibility.

As the release date approaches, fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of the Nothing Phone (2) on July 11, with pre-orders starting on June 29 through Flipkart.

By producing the Phone (2) locally, Nothing aims to support the Indian economy while ensuring efficient production and distribution of their innovative smartphone.

This strategic move aligns with Nothing’s vision of providing cutting-edge technology to a global audience while fostering local development and contributing to the Indian manufacturing ecosystem.

