Axie Infinity witnessed $3.5 billion NFT transactions in 2021

Axie Infinity dominated the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market within the blockchain gaming universe in 2021. The play-to-earn game where users have their cute little Pokemon-inspired pets battle each other saw $3.5 billion in NFT transactions over last year — that’s four times more than its closest competitor, NBA Top Shot.

Developed in 2018 by Vietnamese video game developer Sky Mavis, the game includes creatures called “Axies” that players can collect and use to complete daily tasks, duel with other players, and more. Each Axie is an NFT minted on the Ethereum blockchain. When players complete tasks with Axie, they can earn Smooth Love Potions (SLP), which can be sold and exchanged for cash on cryptocurrency exchanges, thereby generating income for players. Overall, Axie Infinity accounted for 19 percent of the estimated $17 billion in total NFT transactions last year.

Axie Infinity saw a huge surge in popularity last November, especially among players in developing countries, where playing Axie Infinity could make more money than minimum wage jobs. However, players have complained to developers that their earnings have declined as SLP prices have dropped 67.5% over the past year.

Part of the reason for the price drop is a rise in token inflation as more players join and play the game. As of this writing, there are nearly 2.7 million monthly Axie players, up from just 1 million in March last year. But from July 2021 to the present, the circulating supply of SLP has increased from 541.7 million to 5.13 billion.

