Azuki’s Bobu to join NASA and SpaceX

The fastest-growing Azuki NFT collection is going to become a witness to the historical moment between the intersection of the digital and the real world. Azuki’s NFT ‘Bobu the Bean Farmer’ is going to join the outer space mission ‘Crew-4’ to the International Space Station with top-notch space agencies SpaceX and NASA on April 23.

The stunt pits Bobu as the first NFT to be sent to space via hardware wallet, but perhaps more importantly confirms Azuki’s interest in making headlines and pushing boundaries in the NFT space.

The Azuki team has also announced that they have partnered with STELLAR, a student research organization from Grand Canyon University. The student group will be researching “…energy output and electrical characteristics of a Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) run in a microgravity environment.”

A donation ranging between 2-8 ETH to help with STELLAR’s efforts will be determined by Bobu NFT holders in a vote slated to start on April 14, at 4:00 pm.

Bobu has been an active participant and core character in the Azuki community. It’s also “the first decentralized governance experiment in character IP management” (12,000 holders), and Azuki has launched a collection of 50,000 Bobu The Bean Farmer NFTs. 2,000 of the tokens Bobu will bring to the space inside a ledger. The trip will last 31 days, and during the time, “Bobu will be exploring his interest in intergalactic sake-brewing & more.”

“Stellar’s research will measure the energy output and electrical characteristics of a Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) run in a microgravity environment. NFTs will make history with this voyage and will also contribute to important humanitarian research,” Bobu’s official website wrote.

Bobu will launch into the space in a SpaceX Crew-4 rocket on April 23, with the exact time announced on its Discord channel. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Bobu tokens are smaller fractions of the original Azuki #40 non-fungible token. Last month, together with the community, Azuki led a huge web3 experiment in the decentralized governance of IP. In other words, Azuki #40 NFT was deposited in a decentralized Vault and fractionalized, or divided, into 50,000 smaller fractions.

The Vault created ERC-1155 tokens that allow all Bobu NFT holders to participate in collective governance over Bobu’s character and join the Azuki community.

While Azuki’s NFT collection was released only a couple of months ago, the NFT brand soon established its collection as a “blue-chip” NFT project. The prominent NFT collection consists of 10,000 unique non-fungible tokens that give access to the exclusive Azuki community and additional benefits.