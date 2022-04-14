MuskMelon: a new boost to the NFT world

MuskMelon, a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, will soon enter the non-fungible token (NFT) and gaming segment. It will have a sale of 10 billion tokens. Of this, 5 billion tokens will be issued initially at a price of $0.05. It will be sold on Bitmart and XT.

The project is connected with an interesting story that tells that MuskMelon has been created by a Billionaire and Influencer. Melon has angered many with his surprising tricks and failed plans. People now want to take revenge on him. However, Melon has made many smaller sized Melons and distributed them in various places.

It is now being hunted in these places or in mini games. “The platform allows people to create their own versions of Melon and host them for auction, bidding or sale on the NFT Marketplace,” said Neal Mathews, project advisor at MuskMelon. Melon can be used to buy NFT, in-game items. And also to contribute to the Relief Fund for Ukraine.

To tap the growing interest in NFTs and Gaming, the creators of the MuskMelon project have plans to launch 10 billion Melons, which is the native currency and can be used for buying Non-Fungible Tokens, in-game assets, and even for other purposes. Five billion of these will be released initially at a special launch price of $0.05 per Melon.

“The sale of 5 billion Melons will start on Bitmart and XT very soon. Based on the buzz the MuskMelon project has created and the feedback we have received, we are absolutely certain that it will generate a tremendous response from the global NFT and Gaming community,” according to Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon.

The project is connected with an interesting story that tells that MuskMelon has been created by a Billionaire and Influencer. Melon has angered many with his surprising tricks and failed plans. People now want to take revenge on him. However, Melon has made many smaller sized Melons and distributed them in various places. It is now being hunted in these places or in mini games.

“The platform allows people to create their own versions of Melon and host them for auction, bidding or sale on the NFT Marketplace,” said Neal Mathews, project advisor at MuskMelon. Melon can be used to buy NFT, in-game items. And also to contribute to the relief fund for Ukraine.”

“We are extremely excited about this project. We are planning a public sale of 10 billion Melons, which can be used for purchasing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and in-game assets or for other purposes. Of the 10 billion, half will be released in the beginning and offered at a special launch price of $0.05 per Melon. The sale will start on Bitmart and XT very soon, and we are confident it will get an excellent response,” said Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon.