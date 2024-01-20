Larian Studios’ third game, Baldur’s Gate, presents players with a deep and intricate universe full with fascinating people. One such figure is the enigmatic cleric Shadowheart, who has an intriguing past. We’ll follow you through the process of freeing Shadowheart in this tutorial, so you may learn more about her story and maybe develop a closer relationship with this mysterious friend.

First Impressions

Shadowheart may come out as reticent and guarded when you first meet her. The tutorial portion of the game has this first meeting, and it’s important to pay attention to what’s happening.

Knowing Shadowheart’s Past

It’s important to learn about Shadowheart’s past in order to comprehend how to set her free. Cleric Shadowheart first serves the goddess of darkness, Shar. Players may learn more about her past and the reasons for her acts as the story develops.

Creating a Connection

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players can engage with allies and form bonds that will have an effect on the plot as a whole. You can deepen your relationship with Shadowheart by having discussions with her and making decisions that support her values.

Moving Through the Main Plotline

Baldur’s Gate 3’s main plotline will present you with a number of tasks and obstacles to overcome. It can impact Shadowheart’s perception of you, so be on the lookout for ways to include her in decision-making.

How can Shadowheart be set free in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, enter the room to the east of the pod to release Shadowheart. Gather the Eldritch Rune by going to the corpse that is lying at the opposite end of the chamber. To utilise the rune, return to the console located to Shadowheart’s right. Using the command “Will the pod open,” place your hand on the console. You should be able to release her unless you roll a critical fail.

Reaching the Goal of Shadowheart’s Personal Quest

Similar to many of Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions, Shadowheart offers a personal quest that players can complete. In order to gain her trust and eventually release her from all restrictions, completing this mission is frequently essential.

Choosing Actions Based on Shadowheart’s Principles

Shadowheart is a character who makes decisions based on her personal principles. The decisions we make must be in line with her moral compass if we are to set her free. This could be doing things that encourage darkness or, on the other hand, avoiding things that go against her values.

You can use an Arcana roll to take a close look at the console before you release her. It does point out that she may become a Mind Flayer with just one bad move, however it should be quite easy to do so. You can always save your progress before using the console to ensure that Shadowheart won’t become a Mind Flayer due to a poor dice roll.

Honouring Shadowheart’s Autonomy

Baldur’s Gate 3 places a strong emphasis on the characters’ independence. Especially Shadowheart cherishes her independence. You’ll build a stronger bond with her and get her to join your cause voluntarily if you respect her choices and give her the freedom to express herself.

Reaping the Benefits of Emancipation

Freeing Shadowheart will offer you new story lines to explore in addition to providing your group with a formidable cleric. Investigate her persona in more detail, hold insightful discussions, and observe how your decisions affect her path.

In summary

That’s how Shadowheart can be set free in Baldur’s Gate 3. Make sure you wake her up when you finally do crash. If you can save her in this way, she will always be indebted to you and will owe you her life. You can read our Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric guide to learn everything there is to know about her BG3 class powers, and the Baldur’s Gate 3 Half-Elf guide to learn more about her BG3 race.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, gaining Shadowheart’s freedom is a satisfying experience that deepens the overall plot and gameplay. You may guarantee a successful conclusion and take advantage of Shadowheart’s complete character development by being aware of her past, making decisions that align with her principles, and actively including her in your adventures.