Players have been trapped with their characters’ appearances, for better or worse, ever since the release of Destiny 2, and even in the first Destiny. This was a rare feature in long-term games like Destiny 2, where you may be playing the same character for years at a time, in case you made a mistake or wished to change your character’s appearance later on. Fortunately, it is going to happen soon.

Character customization will be considerably increased in an update that will be released before the June release of The Final Shape expansion, as Bungie said in the first TWID post of 2024. Players will now be able to alter their Guardians whenever they like, adding new features such as body type, face, hair, head, and markings after almost ten years.

The main drawback is that players will not be able to switch between origins—that is, they cannot, for example, go from being a Human to an Exo. Sadly, Bungie doesn’t provide a specific release date for these additional character customization possibilities, but at least we know they will be available within the next five months that is, if The Final Shape doesn’t experience another delay as it did the year before.

No matter the reason, you’ll be able to change your Guardian’s look when character customization goes live in an update before the release of The Final Shape. To do so, you’ll only need to launch Destiny 2 and you’ll notice a new option when you hover over a character at the character selection screen.

To prepare for the inevitable mob of people rushing to change their characters, Bungie has also announced that it will be resetting the Synthweave bounty cap in an update that will be rolled out at some point in March. The studio claims that this will give people even more options to customize their character when the feature goes live, so we can assume the options to change how your Guardian looks will drop around that time as well.

Not only were new character customization possibilities unveiled in this latest update, but Bungie also disclosed that it will be expanding the Glimmer wallet’s capacity. This was another much-desired feature. When version 7.3.4 is published on January 30, you will be allowed to carry up to 500,000 Glimmer instead of only 250,000. Bungie makes it clear that you can hoard more Glimmer during this time, but you can still obtain it from the same sources and use it for the same purposes.

About Destiny 2

Bungie is the developer of the free-to-play online first-person shooter video game Destiny 2. In 2017, the game was first made available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows as a pay-to-play title. On October 1, 2019, it was made available for free-to-play under the New Light label, employing the games as a service model. The game was subsequently released on Stadia the following month, and in December 2020, it was made available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Activision published the game until December 31, 2018, at which point Bungie bought the publishing rights to the series. It’s the follow-up to Destiny, which came out in 2014, and all of its expansions.