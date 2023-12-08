Six awards were given out of which Baldur’s Gate grabbed 3 awards, with actor Neil Newbon winning best performance for his portrayal of Astarion, the game’s most adored character. The survival horror title Alan Wake 2 won three prizes for writing, visual direction, and game design. Other noteworthy victories were Cyberpunk 2077 for best-continuing game, The Last of Us TV series for best adaptation, and Cocoon, a puzzle game that won best independent game.

In other news, the action-adventure game Tchia was named Game for Impact winner, while Forza Motorsport was given the Innovation in Accessibility award. Resident Evil 4: Remake, Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Wonder, Spider-Man 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were among the other contenders for Game of the Year.

About Baldur Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios in Belgium, is incredibly ambitious. Iulia was correct: the player’s presence causes the gorgeous, creative environment to respond in vivid and unexpected ways. The variety of non-player personalities is captivating, intricate, and well-crafted. Every encounter seems fresh and captivating because of the meticulous design of the puzzles and combat. The actor who plays Astarion, a High Elf companion figure with impeccable hair and morals as gray as his hair, deservedly earned Best Performance at The Game Awards. Astarion is a magnificent character.

Best Performance, Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, Player’s Voice Award, and coveted Game of the Year were all won by Baldur’s Gate 3 at The Game Awards 2023. The game and the company deserve all of these. Given the ripples it created throughout the industry, the first two are obvious, and Neil Newbon won Best Performance for his portrayal of Astarion in Battlegrounds 3. It’s fortunate for all parties that Newbon decided against acting before this game, as he had previously discussed his thoughts about doing so. Astarion’s performance is among the many excellent ones in the game; therefore, it was inevitable that someone would get this honor.

Categories that Baldur’s Gate 3 won the award for

It should come as no surprise that Baldur’s Gate 3 has the best community support given the volume of updates released over the year and that the game is fundamentally a role-playing game. It was almost a given that it would win Best RPG because it used the D&D 5e framework, albeit somewhat modified, with intriguing options, builds, and more. Considering how fans responded to it, Best Multiplayer could surprise some people. Players essentially construct a character in another player’s game that they cannot use outside of it. Therefore, the character may still be employed, for instance, if the host were to play without them. However, it seems much like a tabletop game from the real world, which helps it win.

New Reveals During Award Show

In addition, a first peek of Jurassic Park: Survival gameplay was shown to players, while Sega revealed plans to bring back the iconic Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi brands. Many fans watch the Game Awards, which combine an awards program with a preview event, in hopes of seeing new trailers and hearing about upcoming releases. A preview of Archetype Entertainment’s sci-fi role-playing game Exodus, developed by former Bioware devs, was given to fans.