Bambrew secured pre-seed round led by Upsparks

Bambrew, a Greentech sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solution startup, has now secured pre-seed funding led by the Upsparks.

The round also saw participation from the investors such as Amity Capital Ventures, LetsVenture, and some other industry veterans.

Vaibhav Anant, CEO, said,

“At Bambrew, we have created a unique product that is one of its kind globally. With a $411 billion global market, we are set to disrupt the space by providing a green and eco-friendly packaging solution.”

“We wish to be recognised as a global brand. We are all set to disrupt the space with our green offerings to all sectors of businesses from FMCG to food and now ecommerce as well. Our offerings have garnered interest globally from brands like Sysco and Gordon Food Services in the US to British Canadian importers in Canada,” Vaibhav said.

“This helps our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and eradicate plastic waste from the environment. With the current round of funds we will invest in building a strong team, fulfilling current orders, and increasing our footprint and supply capabilities in India and overseas markets,” Vaibhav said.