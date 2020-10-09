Omnify secured Pre-Series A round from Sequoia Scout and AngelList

Omnify, a San Francisco-based service, management, and eCommerce startup has now announced its Pre Series A funding round.

The round was backed by the Sequoia Scout and AngelList.

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new funds to grow its team, as well as to invest in its product technology and growth.

Co-founder and CEO Manik Mehta said, “The investment brings us a step closer to our goal of empowering service business owners around the world with a single platform, much like how Shopify did for ecommerce.”

“Early this year, when most businesses struggled to stay afloat, we saw the opportunity to enable businesses to manage their capacities and build a hybrid online-offline model to survive the pandemic. We grew over 5x with the surge in demand and helped hundreds of businesses stay afloat and transition to adapt to the new normal,” said Co-founder and COO Kabandi Saikia.