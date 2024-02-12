New surprises and easter eggs that grant rewards useable in both Warzone and Modern Warfare III were introduced with the reintroduction of Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep in the game. The Bank’s Security Boxes is one of the secret challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest level, Fortune’s Keep, which features many Easter eggs. With its distinctive Calling Card reward upon completion, this particular Easter egg carries on the franchise’s legacy of infusing intriguing difficulties into freshly released material, providing players with an engaging and demanding experience.

It could be difficult to follow the sequence of procedures needed to solve this unsolved riddle, though. As a result, this post attempts to streamline the process by offering a thorough walkthrough for finishing Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep’s Bank Security Easter egg.

The process for finishing the Security Boxes at the Bank A hidden Easter egg in Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep

The security boxes of the bank To unlock the Easter egg, you need to gather three of the Electric Drills, which a vital equipment. Within the Town POI, there are five verified places, each with a unique spawn point. Go straight to the Town POI as soon as you launch a Resurgence match on the Fortune’s Keep map, and work fast to try to take control of these exercises before the opposing teams do.

All of the sites for the Electric Drill are marked, as seen in the picture, courtesy of the Warzone Tactical Map website.

Drill 1: C4 map coordinate

Drill 2: C5 map coordinate

Drill 3: D5 map coordinate

Drill 4: D5 map coordinate

Drill 5: D4 map coordinate

A loud alarm will sound as you start drilling, alerting other players in the area to the bank vault being looted, so keep an eye out. After obtaining all the drills, proceed as instructed below:

Head to the Gold Coin Bank, which is the bank north of the Town POI.

Enter and make your way to the second floor. Inside, there is a locked door.

There’s a small room to the left of the closed door; go inside and through the damaged glass to another small chamber.

There’s a table in this second room that’s obstructing the way in.

There is a button underneath the table that you may use to open the closed door.

To unlock the door and enter, press the button.

Now open three deposit boxes with the previously gathered Electric Drill.

Valuable items including cash, guns, self-revive kits, and more will be dropped from each deposit box.

Enter the space, position each of the three drills at one of the three Security Deposit Boxes, and then watch as they work. After completing all three, you will have unlocked the Easter Egg and be able to claim your prize goodies.

You will have completed the Easter egg for the Bank’s Security holes and will be rewarded with a calling card once you have drilled all three holes. This is all the information needed to finish the Bank’s Security Boxes Easter egg on the Fortune’s Keep map in Warzone.