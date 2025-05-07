American toy giant Mattel, the company behind beloved childhood icons like Barbie and Hot Wheels, announced plans to raise prices on some of its U.S. toys in response to President Trump’s newly imposed tariffs on Chinese imports. The decision comes as companies across multiple industries grapple with the impact of the administration’s escalating trade war with China one that’s beginning to reach into the heart of the American holiday season.

Mattel, which produces about 20 percent of the toys it sells in the U.S. in Chinese factories, revealed the pricing move during its first-quarter earnings call on Monday. The company, like many others, is now facing a difficult balancing act: absorbing steep tariffs that could eat into profit margins, or passing those costs onto consumers already weary of inflation.

President Trump recently downplayed the potential fallout from the tariffs. “Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls,” he said. “Those two dolls may cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.” But for toy companies and the millions of families they serve, it’s not quite that simple.

The new tariffs, totaling 145 percent on a range of Chinese-made goods, represent a serious challenge for the toy industry. The vast majority nearly 80 percent of toys sold in the United States are still manufactured in China. That supply chain, built over decades for efficiency and cost savings, doesn’t pivot easily.

Mattel says it is working to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing, with plans to cut that 20 percent figure down to below 15 percent by 2026. Still, such changes require time, investment, and reliable alternatives. In the meantime, the company is among several that have suspended their financial forecasts for the year, citing the unpredictability of both U.S. trade policy and consumer behavior.

“We are operating in a volatile macroeconomic environment,” Mattel said in a statement, adding that ongoing tariff discussions have created a landscape too uncertain to make confident predictions about sales or spending.

The impact stretches beyond major corporations. According to a recent survey by The Toy Association a group representing over 850 toy companies smaller manufacturers are especially vulnerable. Of the 410 small businesses surveyed, a majority said they had canceled production orders due to the tariffs. Alarmingly, about half warned they could go out of business within months if the policy continues.

Many of these businesses rely on the holiday season to remain solvent. Toys are a seasonal product, with a large portion of annual revenue generated in the final quarter of the year. If companies are forced to delay production, raise prices significantly, or scale back product offerings, the effects could be felt on store shelves just as families start shopping for Christmas.

That could mean fewer options for children and higher prices for parents.

Zach Warring, a toy industry analyst at CFRA Research, noted that Mattel may have a few options to cushion the blow. The company could divert some of its Chinese-manufactured products to markets outside the U.S., avoiding the tariffs altogether. It can also increase prices, a move already underway. But Warring questioned how willing American consumers will be to pay those higher costs.

“Raising prices might protect margins in the short term,” he said, “but if shoppers refuse to buy at those prices, you could see toys sitting on shelves and ultimately being marked down.”

The pressure is not confined to the toy aisle. Mattel joins a growing list of companies that have paused financial guidance due to the uncertain economic climate others include General Motors, Snap, and UPS. Each has cited the challenge of predicting consumer spending and market conditions under Trump’s evolving trade policies.

Still, industry insiders say the toy business may be one of the most emotionally resonant casualties of the tariff battle. Toys are not just consumer goods they’re tied to childhood joy, family traditions, and cultural moments. The idea that many children could receive fewer or more expensive gifts this year touches a nerve for families already managing economic anxiety.

Whether the tariffs remain in place through the holiday season remains to be seen. For now, Mattel and other toy companies are bracing for a period of uncertainty. They’re adjusting supply chains, revisiting pricing strategies, and hoping that consumers will be willing to adapt alongside them.