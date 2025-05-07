In “Oblivion Remastered,” wrist shackles, also known as wrist irons, are more than just a cosmetic accessory—they can significantly impact your gameplay. Whether you’re aiming to enhance your role-playing experience or seeking unique enchantment opportunities, obtaining these shackles requires specific steps. (UESP)

Wrist shackles are iron manacles worn on the wrists, occupying the glove slot in your inventory. They are unique in that they have no weight and no armor rating, making them ideal for enchantments without affecting your encumbrance. In the base game, they are primarily a cosmetic item, but mods can add functionality to them. (Elder Scrolls)

Acquiring Wrist Shackles in the Base Game

In the unmodified version of “Oblivion,” wrist shackles are a one-time item equipped on your character during the tutorial sequence in the Imperial Prison. If you remove or drop them during this sequence, retrieving them later can be challenging. However, there are a few methods to acquire them: (Nexus Mods)

Starting a New Game : The most straightforward method is to start a new game, ensuring you retain the shackles after the tutorial. (Nexus Mods) Official Add-Ons : Some official add-ons introduce additional pairs of wrist shackles: Mehrunes’ Razor : Two pairs can be found in the jail cell during the “Unearthing Mehrunes’ Razor” quest.

Vile Lair : One pair is located in the cattle cell of Deepscorn Hollow.

Shivering Isles Expansion : A pair is available in Dunroot Burrow near the Felldew addicts. (GameFAQs, Elder Scrolls) Duplication Glitch : Utilize the scroll duplication glitch to create copies of the wrist shackles: Acquire multiple scrolls of the same type.

Equip the scrolls and drop the wrist shackles from your inventory.

Multiple copies should appear on the ground. (Elder Scrolls)

Enhancing Gameplay with Mods

For players seeking a more immersive experience, several mods enhance the functionality and significance of wrist shackles:

Jail Shackles Mod

This mod transforms wrist shackles into a gameplay mechanic that affects your character’s status and interactions:

Unremovable Shackles : Upon starting a new game, your character is equipped with shackles that cannot be removed through the inventory. (Nexus Mods)

Mini-Quest for Removal : A mini-quest is initiated to find a way to remove the shackles, adding depth to your gameplay. (Nexus Mods)

Jail Penalties : Being incarcerated equips your character with shackles corresponding to your bounty level: Iron Shackles : Silence effect for bounties between 300–1499 gold. Steel Shackles : Silence and fatigue penalties for bounties between 1500–3999 gold. Ebony Shackles : Silence, fatigue, sneak, and security penalties for bounties of 4000 gold and above. (Nexus Mods)

NPC Reactions : Wearing shackles in public can lead to guards arresting you on sight and civilians reporting you, depending on your fame and infamy levels. (Nexus Mods)

Jail Shackles Fixed and Updated

This update addresses bugs and enhances compatibility: (Nexus Mods)

Bug Fixes : Resolves issues like game freezes when caught with shackles and ensures proper removal after serving jail time. (Nexus Mods)

Improved Compatibility : Ensures better integration with other mods and game elements, such as the Hestra Rune Stone and Bound Gauntlets scrolls. (Nexus Mods)

Customization : Allows players to start new games without shackles, catering to those using alternate start mods. (Nexus Mods)

Prisoner Wrist Irons Mod

This mod ensures that every time your character is jailed, they are equipped with shackles, maintaining consistency with the game’s lore. (Nexus Mods)

Functionality : Adds a set of “Shackles” identical in function to the original wrist irons during incarceration. (Nexus Mods)

Compatibility : Designed to work seamlessly with most other mods and does not alter existing game objects or scripts. (Nexus Mods)

Tips for Managing Wrist Shackles