In a twist that feels straight out of an EV-themed urban legend, a dealership in Southern California is still selling brand-new Fisker Oceans despite the company’s very public collapse in 2024. Tucked away in Costa Mesa, just a mile from the affluent Newport Beach, “Newport Fisker” is somehow still open and operating with a showroom packed full of what are essentially automotive orphans.

Their current inventory? A whopping 23 Fisker Oceans, all technically new, all with less than 150 miles on the odometer, and all deeply discounted.

From $80K to $22K: How the Ocean Crashed

When Fisker first unveiled the Ocean EV back in 2021, it was pitched as the affordable, stylish answer to Tesla. The base Sport model started at $37,995 with 275 horsepower and 250 miles of range. The Ultra and Extreme trims pushed past the $50,000 and $70,000 mark, respectively, with the top-tier Ocean One featuring 564 horsepower, solar panels, and 360 miles of range costing $80,000.

Fast forward to 2025, and that same Ocean Extreme? You’ll find one on this Costa Mesa lot for just $21,990. The rest hover between $24,990 and $27,990. That’s new compact sedan pricing for a luxury EV with over 500 horsepower, AWD, and a premium interior.

What Went Wrong with Fisker Inc.?

Fisker Inc. wasn’t just a startup failure—it was a textbook disaster. Promised models never saw production. Internal chaos, missed deadlines, supplier disputes, and accounting irregularities eroded any trust in the brand. After limping through most of 2024, flirting with bankruptcy, the company finally folded before the year’s end. The Ocean was its only vehicle to make it to market, and even that was plagued by poor software, reliability issues, and rushed build quality.

Why These Oceans Are Still on the Lot

What’s stranger is how these vehicles ended up untouched. Most of the Oceans on the lot were likely built in 2023, shipped, and then forgotten as Fisker’s troubles mounted. The dealership’s inventory now includes one lonely Sport model, seven Extremes, and fifteen of the ultra-rare Ocean One launch editions. Despite their age, they’ve barely been driven—each one shows mileage somewhere between 50 and 150 miles.

Alongside a dozen or so used Teslas and one hilariously out-of-place 2006 Mercedes ML, these Oceans form the backbone of the dealership’s stock.

The Catch: No Warranty, No Support, No Backup

Now, let’s be real, these prices are tempting. A fully loaded, zero-emissions SUV with 550 horsepower for the price of a Honda Civic? Sounds like a dream. But here’s the kicker: Fisker doesn’t exist anymore. That means no service network, no parts availability, no software updates, and no warranty. If the battery system glitches out or your door handle breaks (which, according to early owner reports, is likely), you’re on your own.

Buying one of these Oceans is like buying a luxury yacht with no sails and no harbor. You’ll turn heads… until something breaks.

So, Should You Bite?

If you’ve got a soft spot for electric oddballs, a strong DIY spirit, and maybe a second car for backup go ahead and snag one. They’re cheap, stylish, and weirdly exclusive. But if you’re expecting long-term peace of mind, look elsewhere.

Because while the prices are stunning, so is the silence from Fisker’s now-defunct support channels.