In 2025, the United States made sweeping changes to its trade policy under President Donald Trump. The country imposed new tariffs on almost every imported good, changing the way global trade worked. These tariffs were introduced through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The move affected businesses, governments, and consumers around the world. The changes were not only widespread but also varied in their structure. Some goods faced a 10 percent base tariff, while others had extra charges depending on the country of origin or the product category. This article explains these changes, gives background, and offers a detailed list of countries and the tariff rates they now face.

On April 2, 2025, President Trump announced a 10 percent basic tariff on all imports into the United States. This rate came into effect on April 5. However, there were some exceptions. Products like copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals were not affected. The reason for these exceptions was either domestic supply needs or national interest. This 10 percent base tariff was meant to be a starting point. For about 90 countries, extra charges known as reciprocal tariffs were added. These extra rates targeted countries that had trade surpluses with the U.S. or were accused of unfair practices like currency manipulation, high tariffs on U.S. goods, or blocking access to American products.

These reciprocal tariffs were not uniform. The rates depended on how the U.S. assessed the trade policies of each country. For example, some countries were charged tariffs of up to 125 percent. China faced such a high rate in April 2025. A temporary 90-day break was announced on April 9 for most countries. But China was excluded. China’s tariff was reduced to 30 percent as part of a temporary agreement, which will expire on August 12, 2025. On July 31, Trump signed an executive order finalising new reciprocal tariffs for 69 countries. These rates came into effect on August 7. Extra tariffs were also applied to countries accused of political misconduct or drug-related issues.

Another set of tariffs targeted specific goods. Steel, aluminium, and copper imports now face a 50 percent duty from most countries. Imported cars and vehicle parts are subject to a 25 percent tariff. These rates were set under Section 232. While most countries are affected, some have been given special treatment. For example, the United Kingdom does not face the 50 percent steel and aluminium tariff but is still subject to the 25 percent rate. These product-specific tariffs apply across several industries, affecting manufacturers, exporters, and importers. Some more tariffs are planned, especially on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

One more major change is the removal of the de minimis rule. Earlier, goods valued below $800 could be imported into the U.S. without any duty. This rule was removed effective August 29, 2025. Now, even small parcels are charged import duties, depending on where they come from. This change will affect online shopping, especially from countries like China.

These tariff measures have already affected global markets. Trade tensions have worsened, especially between the U.S. and China, Canada, and Mexico. Stock markets have shown price swings. U.S. consumers are paying more for goods, and many businesses are also seeing higher costs. Studies show that almost half the cost of these tariffs is being paid by American consumers. Around 39 percent is being absorbed by businesses, and only 12 percent is being carried by foreign sellers. Though the tariffs are expected to bring in around $2.5 trillion over ten years and reduce borrowing by the U.S. government, experts say they will also hurt the economy and do not fully make up for the earlier tax cuts.

Now we move to the actual list of countries and how they are affected. This list is based on data and orders from July and August 2025. If a country is not mentioned with a specific rate, it is assumed to face the 10 percent base tariff unless an exemption is noted.

List of Countries and Tariff Rates

Below is a detailed list of countries and territories facing U.S. tariffs in 2025, based on the latest executive orders and announcements. Where specific rates are unavailable, the baseline 10% tariff applies unless otherwise noted. Note that some rates reflect temporary agreements or exemptions, and negotiations with countries like China and Mexico continue.

Australia: 10% (baseline tariff). No additional reciprocal tariff due to minimal trade barriers. Brazil: 50% (10% reciprocal + 40% additional levy linked to prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro). Also faces 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium. Canada: 35% (increased from 25% on August 1, 2025). Exemptions apply for USMCA-compliant goods. Initially targeted with a 25% fentanyl-related tariff on February 1, 2025, later modified. Energy resources face a 10% tariff. China: 30% (reduced from 145% after a truce expiring August 12, 2025). Previously hit with a 125% tariff on April 9, 2025, including a 20% fentanyl tariff. Low-value goods from China and Hong Kong face import duties from May 1, 2025, after de minimis exemption closure. Mexico: 25% (fentanyl-related tariff from February 1, 2025, with exemptions for USMCA-compliant goods). A 90-day extension on additional reciprocal tariffs was granted on July 31, 2025. European Union: 20% (reciprocal tariff effective June 1, 2025, with some goods facing up to 50% based on existing rates). A preliminary trade deal was reached on July 27, 2025, reducing some levies. United Kingdom: 15% (reciprocal tariff, reduced due to trade agreement). Exempt from 50% steel and aluminum tariffs but faces a 25% tariff on these goods. Taiwan: 20% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Critical for semiconductor supply, it faces pressure to negotiate trade deals. South Korea: 15% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Faces 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum and 25% on autos. Venezuela: 15% (reciprocal tariff) + 25% (Venezuelan oil tariff effective April 2, 2025, for countries purchasing Venezuelan oil). Thailand: 19% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Malaysia: 19% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Vietnam: 20% (reciprocal tariff, with a 40% tariff on transshipments to counter Chinese tariff evasion). A trade deal was reached on July 2, 2025. Switzerland: 39% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Cambodia: 19% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Turkey: 15% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). New Zealand: 15% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Israel: 15% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Sri Lanka: 20% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Laos: 40% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Myanmar: 40% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). India: 25% (reciprocal tariff effective August 1, 2025, with an additional penalty for importing Russian oil). Faces 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum. Indonesia: 19% (reciprocal tariff effective August 7, 2025). Faces 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum. Colombia: 25% (increased to 50% after Colombia rejected U.S. deportation flights). Japan: 15% (reciprocal tariff, reduced due to trade agreement by July 31, 2025). Faces 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum and 25% on autos. Falkland Islands: 10% (baseline tariff, included in the 69 trading partners). Democratic Republic of Congo: 15%–50% (reciprocal tariff range, depending on goods). Other Countries (General): Approximately 40 additional countries face tariffs ranging from 10% to 41%, as part of the 69 trading partners listed in the July 31 executive order. Specific rates for countries like Argentina, Chile, or Singapore are not detailed but fall within this range unless negotiated.

Some goods are still exempt from tariffs. These include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, and certain energy-related products. Some electronic items like smartphones and computers are also not taxed. For Canada and Mexico, goods that meet USMCA rules are exempt from higher tariffs.

Talks are going on with countries such as the UK, Vietnam, Japan, and the European Union to reduce tariffs further. China and Mexico are also negotiating. China’s deal is expected to expire by mid-August.

A legal challenge to these tariffs was raised in May 2025. The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that tariffs under the IEEPA were not legal. But they remain active until an appeal decision, which is expected later this year.