Basics To Remember About Online Casino Roulette Games

Roulette is the second most popular game in online casinos. The theoretical return is up to 97.3%, which is much higher than in most of the classic slots. Depending on the version, such online casino games may differ in the number of sectors, and, accordingly, the number of options for betting. But any of them have simple rules, which even beginners will understand.

The Main Types

Online casinos offer a large selection of roulette. There are classical variations:

European. An online casino has a minimum advantage over the customer (only 2.7%). It’s realistic to find this type in almost any club, as it’s popular and in demand. Since there is an equal odds bet in the game, the probability of winning is high.

American. The advantage of the gambling establishment to customers is much higher than in the first option (about 5.3%). This is due to a slight change – the game introduces an additional cell (double zero). And although the advantage of the club becomes more significant, some visitors like this type of roulette.

French. The peculiarity of this type was the presence of an additional rule. Playing for equal odds, you can get back half of the lost bet. Because of this addition, the casino’s advantage is reduced to 1.35%. But most players prefer European roulette as it’s more familiar.

There are variations with a modified interface: without zeros, with a reduced number of numbers, with several balls or reels. Some versions are complemented by bonuses and jackpots. The prize fund is constantly growing due to the bets of all participants and goes to only one lucky winner.

The player’s goal when playing roulette in the online casino is to guess the cell number, which will be the ball after stopping the wheel. In the case of luck, the winnings are credited in accordance with the betting odds. The maximum payout is 36 times the amount bet.

In the traditional version, the game comprises a cycle of repeated steps:

Players place bets: on the number, on a combination of numbers or equal odds;

The croupier starts the wheel and throws the ball in it;

After the ball stops, the croupier announces the sector number, announces the winners and removes the losing bets;

Participants receive a payout, the size of which depends on the odds of betting.

How To Play Roulette

Gamblers can play for free or for real money. The first option is suitable for beginners who want to get acquainted with the game of chance and test different strategies. You can place real bets after creating an account on an online casino website.

The popularity of roulette is due to a number of advantages:

No special knowledge and skills are required, and the presence of complex betting options is added mainly for the variety of the gameplay;

Most types of the game have a similar theoretical return, so you can choose the most suitable option for the interface and the presence of prize options;

During the game, you can use fair systems to make the process more orderly and intelligently control the expenditure of money.

How To Win At Roulette

There is no scheme for 100% winning. But it’s possible to follow the recommendations of professionals to exclude the probability of losing large sums. Experienced gamblers advice to follow the following rules: