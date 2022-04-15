Battlefield 2042 Is Getting Big 4.0 Update With Over 400 Fixes

Update 4.0 for Battlefield 2042 will release next week with over 400 bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and other balance changes. “Updates are on the way and we hope the next few weeks will improve Battlefield 2042 significantly and bring back some experienced players”. Next week, Battlefield 2042 will receive Update 4.0, which is expected to significantly improve the gaming experience.

The game conditions are getting worse and worse, so patch 4.0 could be decisive for the future of the game. The full changelog is expected to be published along with the update next week as no official release date has been announced. Update 4.0 for Battlefield 2042 is coming next week, so we don’t have full patch notes yet, but Johnson has tweeted a long preview of what to expect.

DICE has already detailed the next major patch, Update 4.0, so here are the next major patch and early patch notes. Of course, it remains to be seen if the update will be able to bring players back to the most recent version of DICE, although the effort is certainly notable. In addition to fixing a long list of bugs and making “over 150” map improvements not covered in DICE’s patch notes, DICE says the major update to Battlefield 2042 will bring balance changes, and UI improvements (making it easier to load and attachment customization, for example), as well as introducing weekly tasks that can be done for XP. According to DICE Community Manager Kevin Johnson, Update 4.0 includes over 400 individual changes for bugs, quality of life updates, and balance issues.

Update 4.0 for #Battlefield 2042 is set to go live next week, with the Patch Notes going live at the start of that week too. There are over 400+ Individual Fixes, Bugs, and QoL Improvements to go through next week. Here are some key bits until the Patch Notes go live. pic.twitter.com/vh1VZV5Y76 — Kevin Johnson (@T0TALfps) April 13, 2022

The Game Community Manager detailed some of the changes that will be included in the highly anticipated April Battlefield 2042 Patch in a Twitter thread, including fixes to weapon accessories, vehicle balance changes, and updates to some Battlefield 2042 specialists. Johnson also teased the changes we can expect, along with over 400 fixes in the Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 patch, which finally adds voice chat, changes some specialists, tweaks vehicles, and checks attachments. Now, with DICE still gearing up to launch Season 1, nearly 6 months after release day, the developer is making major changes to Battlefield 2042.

As Battlefield 2042 Season 1 kicks off in early summer, DICE could run into some issues as DICE juggles content updates and fixes to improve the game. The game suffered a disastrous launch last year and was on track to enter the top 10 worst-rated games on Steam, it currently sits in the 11th spot. Now it remains to be seen how much the game will benefit from this as the devs are clearly putting an effort.