Quakecon 2022 Will Be Digital-Only Event This August

Bethesda has confirmed that QuakeCon 2022 will once again be an all-digital event when it returns in August. While fans wait for the return of QuakeCon 2022, they will be entertained and updated at this year’s digital QuakeCon. Like last year’s event, QuakeCon 2022 will be digital-only, meaning no in-person gatherings or BYOC (bring your own computer) LAN parties. QuakeCon is going digital this year as it’s not a surprise in 2022, but it comes at a time when more conventions are returning to in-person events.

This year's QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event, August 18-20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/UxJTuZDTYJ — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) April 13, 2022

QuakeCon 2022 will include new streaming shows, online fan contests, giveaways, charity opportunities, BYOC virtual tournaments (bring your computer), and other events announced around August. Plans for QuakeCon 2022 are still in the works, but the team behind the digital event is currently working on what Bethesda calls “creating exciting new streaming shows, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, virtual BYOCs, and more.”. Last year At this year’s QuakeCon, Bethesda announced a re-release of the original Quake with improved graphics and cross-platform play, as well as general updates to games like Doom Eternal, Deathloop, Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls Online. QuakeCon, the annual fan convention for id Software and Bethesda Softworks video game franchises, will return on August 18th.