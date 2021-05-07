Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Restriction For Under-18 Gamers Like 3 Hours a Day

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Privacy Policy states that if you are under 18 years of age, you must provide your parent or guardian’s mobile phone number to confirm that you are eligible to play the game. In addition, minors may not spend more than 7,000 rupees per day on in-app purchases or play Battletowns Mobile India for more than three hours.

A source says players under 18 must obtain their parents’ consent before playing. Krafton did not specify how he would check the parents’ consent.

While the launch date of the game is still under wraps, Krafton, the game developer, has unveiled the privacy policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The privacy policy for players under 18 years of age playing the game states that minors may not play Battletimes Mobile Indian more than 3 hours a day or 3 days a week. It is also mentioned that the minor can play it only for a maximum of three hours a day for three consecutive days.

This step is a step in the right direction and will certainly provide some relief to parents, as most of us are worried about how much time they spend playing and whether it will interfere with our daily lives. Although some may challenge the move, the game restriction will ease the concerns of critics, who often talk at length about the negative effects of prolonged gaming.

This is one of the reasons that persuaded the government last year to ban PUBG Mobile. The fact is that in recent years we have been persuaded by the Indian government and the National Commission for Children and Family Welfare (NCCF) to ban PPUBG Mobile. Indeed, it is one reason I was able to persuade the government of the Indian and National Council for Children and Family Welfare (NCFW), the National Commission for Children and Families (NCG), to ban and ban PUGB Mobile.

This may prove to be a limitation if parents are concerned that their children will spend the whole day playing the game when it is available for download in the country. It is likely that a text message will be sent to parents’ mobile phones asking if their child is allowed to play the game. This SMS could contain an OTP that the player must enter for the games on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

