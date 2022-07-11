BAYC 6388 NFT sells for a whopping 869.69 ETH to an unknown buyer

BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) is one of the most popular NFTs in the market right now. It faced tough competition with Cryptopunks and stayed the 2nd most popular NFT for a while. However, now it has become the most successful NFT collection ever. The average BAYC NFT sells for around $200k. However, there are some, like the BAYC 6388 NFT, which sold for a whopping 869.69 ETH (>$1 million).

BAYC 6388 NFT sells for a whopping 869.69 ETH

The #6388 NFT features a golden skin monkey with a commie hat that gives it a different look. The monkey is also wearing sunglasses and has silver stud earrings. This NFT has a purple background, and the monkey it itself wearing a red t-shirt. The current floor price of the BAYC 6388 NFT is around 100 ETH and the minimum estimated sell price is 701.93 ETH.

BAYC 6388 was sold two days back, and before this, the buyer bought it for only 60 ETH, which makes it a 14x return for him. The NFT was minted last year, and the first time, it was sold for 6 Ethereum. Currently, the NFT has offers that are 3% below the floor price.

About BAYC

The maker or founder of the BAYC club is Yuga Labs. They went on to make one of the most popular NFT collections of all time. It went so viral that along with the prices skyrocketing, BAYC also started to appear physically in a lot of places. The community of the NFT project has gotten large, and it has become a matter of pride to be a part of them.

The artists that are behind the project are Seneca, Migwasheere, Thomas Dagley, and an anonymous couple. However, the founders are different from the artists. They are Greg Solano, Zeshan, Kerem, and Wylie Aronow. While Greg and Wylie are a writer and student, respectively, Zeshan and Kerem are software engineers.

It is difficult to say whether the price paid by this NFT is justified. Since the value of an NFT lies in the eyes of the buyer. For someone, it can be worth millions, and for another person, it isn’t worth a dime.

What are your thoughts as the BAYC 6388 NFT sells for a whopping 869.69 ETH? And do you think its price will go even higher in the future? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Justin Sun plans to spend $5 billion on acquiring struggling crypto firms.