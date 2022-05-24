BCCI Signs Up NFT Partner For Women’s T20 Challenge

The Indian cricket board, which is notorious for being slow to implement new protocols, has finally overcome its reluctance to consider the use of non-fungible tokens (NFT). On Monday, the Cricket Board announced FanCraze as its official partner and accomplice for the Women’s Twenty20 Challenge. FanCraze is an organization in the cricket metaverse.

For a long time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had refrained from inviting NFT firms on board as sponsors and had also requested that the setups in the Indian Premier League (IPL) “keep the distance.” This occurred at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its other component sheets had previously begun to invite NFT organizations to join through actual tie-ups.

“One of the most fascinating aspects of it all is that it all started with women’s cricket in India.” It increases fan commitment, which is exactly what the women’s cricket community requires right now. The BCCI is also in charge of organizing the women’s Indian Premier League, and the timing couldn’t be better. What this also provides is a platform for NFT to enter the men’s cricket environment in the country, which is as large a market as any game anywhere in the world, and this is an opportunity that has been made available to them as a result of this “remark on the sequence of events that follows.”

FanCraze is also a partner of the International Cricket Council and is currently preparing for West Indies cricket.

The Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity will compete in the girls’ T20d challenge, which will take place from the 23rd to the 28th of May at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

NFTs are digital assets that are typically linked to a sound bite, image, or video clip, and their ownership is validated using blockchain technology. The region has become a significant revenue-generating opportunity for sports organizations all over the world. Cricket Australia has recently committed to a long-term partnership to distribute NFTs and participate in the advanced collectibles market.

All global practices and standards in this sector require that any earnings generated in this field be shared between the players and the alliance.

“We are thrilled to be an official authority accomplice in the Women’s T20 Challenge.” We will develop a brand new and exciting flexible game as a result of accumulating and competing against other women’s cricket NFTs during the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. This demonstrates what is possible when creators, content, and business are combined, as well as what could have been. ” According to FanCraze CEO Anshum Bhambri, “.